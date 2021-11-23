Sports teams and leagues branching into NFTs

Some of the sporting world's biggest names and franchises are expanding beyond stadiums and arenas into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space.

Since its public launch in October last year, NBA Top Shot, the NFT marketplace where fans can buy, sell and trade digital moments, saw a LeBron James highlight sold for over US$230,000 (S$313,600).

In August, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi launched Messiverse, his own collection of NFTs.

In Asia, mixed martial arts promotion One Championship has partnered blockchain platform Theta Network to launch its NFT marketplace with collectibles of its athletes and their memorable moments.

As the virtual world creeps into sport, insiders and observers believe that NFTs have only scratched the surface.

Juzar Motiwalla, co-founder of public blockchain platform Zilliqa, said: "The marketplaces are really learning that NFTs have exploded in a very short time.

"This also means that there are going to be very interesting movements in the space because we're only on the precipice, we're just exploring the beginning of this massive landscape."

Motiwalla was speaking at a session on NFTs in sport during the All That Matters 2021 conference at the Suntec Convention Centre yesterday.

Zilliqa and Polaris Sports, an athlete commercial rights representation firm, released a Football Stars NFT collection containing NFTs of 10 footballers, including Colombia's James Rodriguez and Portugal's Ruben Dias in June.

NFTs are unique digital assets that represent items such as music, works of art and videos and represent certificates of ownership for these assets. They are recorded on a blockchain, ensuring that they are one of a kind.

As more sports teams and leagues begin incorporating NFTs in their brands, Christel Quek, co-founder and chief technology officer of Bolt Global, a blockchain-based media and fintech ecosystem, believes they can play a big role in enhancing fan experience.

