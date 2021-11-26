Top women golfers to return to S’pore in March

The world's top female golfers will be back at the Sentosa Golf Club from March 3-6 next year as Singapore continues to host the HSBC Women's World Championship.

The tournament made a comeback in the Republic this year after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

South Korean Kim Hyo-joo, who ended a five-year LPGA Tour title drought when she won at the New Tanjong Course in May, has confirmed her participation in next year's edition.

The world No. 9 said: "To win such a big event after not having won for such a long time felt so amazing."

She added that she will be "very proud" to stand on the first tee at Sentosa next year.

Organisers said that a decision regarding attendees will be made closer to the competition.

The men's Asian Tour, which restarted this week in Thailand after a 20-month hiatus, plans to stage two tournaments in Singapore in January, one of which is the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa. - KIMBERLY KWEK