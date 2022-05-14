Water polo: Asean's best to compete in Singapore from May 18-22

The hosts will be looking to re-establish themselves as Asean's best after finishing third at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Despite water polo not being part of the SEA Games programme for the first time since 1965, the region's national teams will not be idling.

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand and two men's teams from Singapore will be competing at the Inter Nations Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from Wednesday (May 18) to Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to re-establish themselves as Asean's best after the men's team relinquished their grip at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, where their 27-gold winning streak was ended as they finished third behind champions Indonesia and the Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the women's tournament will be contested among 2019 SEA Games winners Thailand, Malaysia, and two teams from Singapore.

Singapore Swimming Association vice-president (water polo) Dominic Soh said: "After the disappointment of the SEA Games in 2019, we are very excited to be hosting this tournament and to finally have a chance to compete against the national teams from the region.

"We hope the home crowd will come down to the OCBC Aquatic Centre to get behind us. It has been challenging for the national team in the last two years because of the pandemic and without having any international competitions to compete in. That being said, we are prepared and confident to win the title in this year's tournament."

Tickets from $10 are available through Ticketmaster's website and spectators are required to show proof of vaccination before entering the venue.