Winter Olympics: Cancer survivor Max Parrot soars to slopestyle gold

Cancer survivor Max Parrot of Canada won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb 7, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 07, 2022 02:38 pm

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA (AFP) - Cancer survivor Max Parrot of Canada capped a remarkable comeback on Monday (Feb 7) when he won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Parrot, who said chemotherapy left him "at zero per cent" when he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 2018, beat Chinese home favourite Su Yiming to win gold with a score of 90.96 points.

The Canadian took the lead on the second run and held on despite a tenacious challenge from Su, whose high-flying antics thrilled the small but enthusiastic crowd at Genting Snow Park.

Parrot, the silver medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, wrapped himself in a Canadian flag and held his board aloft in celebration after the result was confirmed.

The 17-year-old Su claimed silver on 88.70 points, giving China its first-ever medal in men's snowboarding.

Another Canadian, Mark McMorris, took the bronze with 88.53 points, edging out American defending champion Red Gerard on his final run.

