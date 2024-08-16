World Chess C’ship to be held at RWS

Chinese chess grandmaster Ding Liren (left) plays against Norweigen chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen during the Norway Chess 2024 on May 27.

Chess fans in Singapore can look forward to witnessing not only the titanic World Chess Championship clash between China’s Ding Liren and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju at the end of 2024, but also some of the other top international players in action.

In an Aug 15 media statement announcing Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) as the host for the Nov 23-Dec 15 event, the Singapore Chess Federation (SCF) said it will also be organising a top-level open tournament, the Singapore International Open, near the marquee match’s playing hall.

Additionally, fans can look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with international grandmasters, SCF chief executive officer and chair of the local organising committee Kevin Goh revealed.

He told The Straits Times: “Certainly we do plan to organise side events such as masterclasses, exhibition matches and meet-and-greet (sessions) with certain world-class chess grandmasters.

“If we’re lucky, we can get former world chess champions to come as well, so definitely these are some things we’re planning. There’ll also be a couple of side tournaments such as the Singapore National Age Group Chess Championships – that’s the most prestigious age-group competition we have – and the Singapore International Open.”

The latter will feature players from all over the world, including those in Singapore such as teenage grandmaster Siddharth Jagadeesh.

“It’s amazing that I will not only be able to witness the world championship match up close, but also compete in a strong international tournament in my own country,” said the 17-year-old, who became the fifth and youngest Singaporean grandmaster in May.

In July, the Republic was announced as the world championship’s host by the International Chess Federation (Fide) after beating India’s New Delhi and Chennai.

This will be only the second time in the championship’s 138-year history that the tournament is held in South-east Asia, after the Philippines’ Baguio in 1978.

Goh expressed his excitement at the showdown take place at RWS, saying in the statement: “We are privileged to partner RWS in hosting the Championship and we look forward to witnessing the intricacies of this match unfold against the backdrop of an exceptional integrated resort.

“This partnership preserves the prestige of the World Chess Championship while introducing an element of modernity and excitement...

“Visitors can enjoy the luxury of having many attractions a stone’s throw away from the match venue to complement the existing suite of ancillary chess events.”

RWS president Lee Shi Ruh highlighted the intricacies of the sport, adding: “RWS is home to a variety of world-class events that cater to a different passion – just as the game of chess is renowned for its depth and ingenuity, RWS presents a diverse range of offerings with something for everyone.

“Our collaboration with the SCF captures the very essence of RWS as a top-notch Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination for lifestyle and entertainment, and also further presents Singapore’s overall attractive appeal as a premier global hub for international sports and cultural events.”

Tickets for the match will go on sale soon.