1,600m distance suits Academic Gold

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) TRIP TO MARS ran fourth with a slipped saddle on debut. Rested and gelded, he is open to improvement.

(1) RAINING AGAIN and (12) SPARKLING CRYSTAL showed progress last time. They should be competitive.

(6) BARNBOUGLE, (7) CAPTAIN MORNE and (10) WINTER’S JOIE are newcomers to watch.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

A fascinating race featuring several newcomers, including the foals of Grade 1 winners.

(1) BETTY BOOP is the half-sister to a Fillies Guineas winner, while (2) CIAO BELLA and (9) SILVER QUEEN are the first foals of Grade 1 winners.

(5) DREAMT I COULD FLY, (10) SILVER SCREEN and (11) TURN THE PAGE are also well-bred debutantes. Follow the market movers.

Of the two raced runners, (7) HEAR MY VOICE appeals the most.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) JAYRANI is the only raced runner. His experience and the return to 1,000m with blinkers should stand him in good stead.

(1) CHARLES DICKENS, (8) SEEKING THE ONE and (9) STRATOSPHERIC are bred to be useful. They could run forward races on debut if not too green.

The market should also prove a guide to the chance of stablemates (7) NEVADA KING and (3) INNAMORARE.

Pomodoro colts (2) CIDER HOUSE RULES and (10) YELLOWPORSCHEROAD hail from top yards. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SUDDEN SONG and (9) GEOPOLITICAL are returning from long absences. They showed promise before their time off, so warrant respect.

(2) TCHAIKOVSKY, (3) MASTERFUL GUY and (4) AL BUGATTI are threatening to make a breakthrough. They should make their presence felt again.

(8) FAIRE ADVANTAGE, (11) ROBERT BURNS and (12) ROCK ON TOMMY are likely improvers.

(14) THE HEAT IS ON caught the eye in her last start over this trip. She gets weight from her male rivals but has a wide draw.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS had cheekpieces when proving too good for his rivals in the Eastern Cape last time. He raced two points lower than he did on that occasion and could follow up over a distance he has proven to be effective.

(2) WILD COAST and (7) VERONICA MARS are well in under the conditions. They are capable of making their presence felt. The consistent Veronica Mars is best-weighted and should be competitive despite taking on male rivals.

(3) SEVENTH GEAR and (5) HYDE PARK are closely matched on these terms. They will not be far off.

(4) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH has claims.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) ACADEMIC GOLD was making her Cape comeback after a long layoff when running on for third over 1,250m. She would have tightened up and will be better suited to this trip. The one to beat.

(5) RAISING QUINN is likely to pose a threat after two creditable close-up post-maiden runs in similar contests.

(1) REWRITE THE STARS has lost form over farther distances but will enjoy reverting to this trip off a lower mark.

(2) NTINGA and (7) CALL IT FATE could have their say.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

The progressive three-year-old colts (3) VAN HUNKS and (4) POMODORO’S JET appear the leading protagonists. Pomodoro’s Jet went close to making a winning handicap debut in a similar contest last time. He need not improve much to go one better off a two-point higher mark. Van Hunks was returning from a break when running on to finish just over a length of Pomodoro’s Jet. He should fight it out with improved fitness and 1kg better terms.

(7) STEINBECK took time and a gelding operation to open his account. He has come to hand and could improve to pose a threat.

(2) QUE SHIRAZ and (5) SERVICE ACE are next best