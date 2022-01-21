500th for O’Sullivan, Teetan

Shadow Runner helping trainer Paul O’Sullivan and jockey Karis Teetan reach their 500-win milestone on Wednesday night at Happy Valley.

In an extraordinary coincidence, trainer Paul O’Sullivan and jockey Karis Teetan simultaneously reached the Hong Kong 500-win milestone at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

The pair combined to win with Shadow Runner in the second section of the Class 4 Green Island Handicap over 1,200m.

Starting their Hong Kong careers almost a decade apart, the 62-year-old New Zealander O’Sullivan and the 31-year-old Mauritian Teetan combined in perfect synchronicity as Shadow Runner – winless in 17 previous attempts – scrambled to a neck margin over Lucky Archangel.

O’Sullivan, who moved to Hong Kong in 2004, was typically understated on reaching the landmark, marvelling at the unlikely probability of sharing the achievement with Teetan.

“I’m not a mathematician but that would be long odds,” said O’Sullivan of the coincidence.

“It’s a great milestone for both of us, so it’s a great thrill. Hong Kong is a tough place to win a race, so it means a lot. Onwards and upwards and try and keep adding to it. It really is a milestone.”

An 11-time champion trainer in his native New Zealand, O’Sullivan’s most significant successes in Hong Kong – and also abroad – materialised through the deeds of champion sprinter Aerovelocity, a multiple Group 1 winner, and 2007 Hong Kong Derby victor Vital King.

Teetan, who rode in Hong Kong for the first time in 2013/14 and has since become a virtual fixture in the top bracket of jockeys behind Joao Moreira and Zac Purton, was unaware he had reached the 500-victory mark until he was told.

“It’s a bit strange. I didn’t even notice my 500th and until I was coming back and the guys were telling me. It’s a nice number to get to but it doesn’t stop here, we keep going,” he said.

“It’s nice to ride a winner for Paul. He’s one of the nicest guys here. He’s always got a smile on his face so it’s nice to share a winner with him.” - HKJC