53 Group 1 winners among 172 HKIR entries

The Francis Lui-trained Golden Sixty winning his second successive Longines Hong Kong Mile with jockey Vincent Ho astride on Dec 12, 2021.

Golden Sixty, Wellington, California Spangle and Romantic Warrior head an elite group of Hong Kong contenders for the 2022 HK$110 million (S$19.7 million) Longines Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

The overall number of nominations for the glittering meeting grew to 172, including 53 individual Group 1 winners, two of them hailing from Kranji.

Group 1 winners Sky Field, Russian Emperor, Panfield, Waikuku and Stronger have also joined the HKIR fray, intent on bolstering Hong Kong’s quest against a formidable entry of 127 overseas-trained gallopers, featuring 44 Group 1 winners.

Offering record prize money, the four Group 1 features – the HK$34 million Hong Kong Cup (2,000m), HK$30 million Hong Kong Mile (1,600m), HK$24 million Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) and HK$22 million Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) – have attracted entries from nine countries.

Singapore has nominated five individual horses for eight entries. They are dual Group 1 winner Lim’s Kosciuszko (Sprint and Mile) for Daniel Meagher, Relentless (Mile and Cup) for Tim Fitzsimmons, the Donna Logan duo of Super Impact (Vase and Cup) and King Arthur (Sprint), and Hard Too Think (Vase), also a two-time Group 1 winner, for Stephen Gray.

Trainer Francis Lui has left his options open with Hong Kong champion Golden Sixty. He has entered his Horse of the Year in both the Mile and the Cup.

If set for the Mile, Golden Sixty will attempt to emulate Good Ba Ba’s feat of three consecutive wins (2007, 2008 and 2009).

Golden Sixty is slated to make his seasonal return in the Group 2 BOCHK Private WealthJockey Club Mile (1,600m) on Nov 20.

He is due to face 2022 BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) and Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m) winner Romantic Warrior and California Spangle, who is also entered for the Sprint.

Wellington, who resumed with a brilliant win in the Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Oct 23, is among 22 Hong Kong-prepared aspirants in the Sprint.

He could again face 2021 winner Sky Field, who rattled into third place on Oct 23, fellow Group 1 winner Stronger and rising talents Lucky Sweynesse and Cordyceps Six.

Apart from Golden Sixty, Hong Kong’s bid to land the Cup also rests with a trio of high-class stayers – Romantic Warrior, Russian Emperor and Panfield.

Last-start winner The Irishman, More Than This, Savvy Nine, Ka Ying Star, Tourbillon Diamond and Turin Redsun have also been nominated.

Tony Cruz has nominated newcomer Beautyverse for both the Mile and the Cup.

Yet to race in Hong Kong, Beautyverse won the Group 1 South Australian Derby (2,500m) as Jungle Magnate at Morphettville Racecourse in May.

Romantic Warrior, Russian Emperor and Panfield are also entered for the Vase, along with Senor Toba and Ka Ying Star.

Japan leads the international contingent with 63 entries. They include dual Vase winner Glory Vase and fellow top-liners Salios, Songline and Panthalassa.

Australia has 15 nominations, headed by Nature Strip, the top-ranked sprinter in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, The Everest (1,200m) winner Giga Kick and Eduardo.

Irish champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has eight entries, notably Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,420m) winner Tuesday, Order Of Australia and Broome. - HKJC