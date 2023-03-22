7YO can keep flying on the turf

Race 1 (1,650M)



10 Faithful Trinity slots in light and has claims. Expect him to roll forward in a bid to offset the wide draw and take a bit of running down.

3 Our Creed finally got off the mark last start. Luke Ferraris retains the ride and he should be thereabouts once more.

5 Glorious Lover is racing well in this grade. Karis Teetan’s booking holds him in good stead.

7 Jolly Honour is competitive. He finds a suitable contest and the booking of Silvestre de Sousa bodes well.



Race 2 (1,200M)



11 Happy Trio just needs to offset the wide alley. He brings the right vein of form to this contest and the retention of Teetan is a bonus.

3 Harmony N Home has the right draw. He can save ground and take his chance at this group.

2 Righteous Arion has found form and was an impressive winner three starts ago. He appears to have a number of rating points still in hand.

1 Compassion Super has the class edge and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman. He has a wide draw and a hefty impost to offset, though.



Race 3 (1,000M)



12 Ace Talent has been knocking on the door. He slots in light, draws well and gets a favourable set of hands in the form of de Sousa. He is ready to score.

10 Glory Bo Bo is in sound form and the right condition. He has continued to improve with racing and has shown that a win is very close.

4 Sergeant Pepper loves the course and distance. He rarely runs a bad race and should get every chance under Bowman.

7 King Invincible steps out on debut. He appears to have his fair share of ability.



Race 4 (1,800M)



10 Happy Angel is closing in on a first win. He has the right draw and looks set to peak with last Sunday’s BMW Hong Kong Derby-winning Alexis Badel hopping up.

5 Right As Rain should already be a winner. Expect he settles at the rear before powering home.

1 Flying Silver is a three-time winner. He is in superb form and just needs to overcome the hefty impost.

2 Lucky Diamond should find the front from the wide barrier and take a bit of catching.



Race 5 (1,200M)



1 Flying On The Turf is chasing a fourth consecutive success for New Zealand trainer Jamie Richards and jockey Zac Purton. The seven-year-old is in superb form and gets another chance in Class 4. He can score again, especially from the inside gate.

3 Wind Speeder tends to mix his form but has hit his straps. He should get every chance to win again.

6 Timestorm has claims and may get a few favours. He is very close to a first win.

4 Regency Star is favoured from Gate 1. Matthew Poon hops up for the in-form trainer Danny Shum.



Race 6 (1,650M)



1 Packing Succeeder is chasing back-to-back wins. He would be a crucial win for trainer Peter Ho and it is ideal that he remains in Class 4 following his latest effort. Purton should ensure he gets every possible chance.

2 Viva Popcorn is a consistent customer and should not underestimated.

7 Sixth Generation is rarely away from the mark. There should be no excuses from the good draw.

12 Cordyceps One slots in light and has proven in this grade. The booking of Teetan is a plus.



Race 7 (1,200M)



4 Majestic Knight has the class and should arguably be more than a one-time winner in Hong Kong. He is in superb form and Purton’s booking holds him in good stead. Hard to beat.

5 Gorgeous Vitality rarely runs a bad race. He knows how to be competitive and should be once more.

8 Ice Legend is chasing back-to-back wins, albeit after a decent break. He has a touch of class.

11 Hero Star slots in light and chances are he will lead this group and hang on for a placing.



Race 8 (1,650M)



6 Everyone’s Delight was a narrow but impressive winner on the dirt last time. He should be better on the turf and he gets every chance for his seventh success from Gate 2.

1 Savvy Nine may need a bit of rain to enhance his chances. But he has a significant class edge over his rivals.

8 Gorytus won with plenty up his sleeve last start. He is an impressive talent and has improved since.

9 Nearly Fine loves the Valley. He is worth respecting, even against a difficult group.



Race 9 (1,200M)



2 Equaletta Blitz is in the right vein of form and can easily notch another victory. Purton hops again on another key chance for trainer Douglas Whyte.

1 Eason mixes his form but he can return to form in this grade, especially from draw one.

4 Here Comes Ted was a tidy winner two starts ago. He should not be too far away.

11 Act Of Faith is favoured under 117lb (53.1kg) from the draw. He looks to have a number of rating points in hand and Teetan should ensure he gets his chance.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club