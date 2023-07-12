Aadehya, Steinbeck are soundn proposition

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) TELIO ran a lot of fair races in KwaZulu-Natal without winning but gets a golden opportunity to win on local debut. Even a switch to the Polytrack, if it rains, will not dent his chance of a first victory. (2) LADY CHARTOUCHE showed promise on debut but has regressed since. She did not run badly last time and could bounce back. (3) MISS TUCKER has been consistent and could contest the finish. (4) MAGENTA has run well on the turf and should fight out the finish.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BABY LOVE ran a much-improved race second-up but has disappointed twice since then. A move to the Eastern Cape could spark improvement. She joins a trainer who is fighting for the Easten Cape champion trainer award, so can win on local debut. (1) AMAZING COLOURS has been consistent without winning. The filly should be right there at the finish again. (8) TIBETAN TEMPTRESS was supported to win on debut but fluffed her lines with a slow start. She could make vast improvement and has to be considered.(7) SYMBOL OF LOVE looks due for his first success.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(6) AADEHYA ran a cracking debut against winners, so it has been a bitter disappointment for his connections that he has failed to win since then. This course and distance should really suit him and he does look hard to oppose. (1) MIRACULOUS MAN has improved since moving to the Eastern Cape and should contest the finish again. (2) WESTERN JACK seems to prefer the turf and could finish in the money. (10) WILLIAM WEST has been very unreliable but is quite capable of winning this if in the mood.

Race 4 (1,200m)

A big field handicap but there was a lot to like about the run from (2) FIRST ORIGIN last time. The gelding won well on debut and was thought to be good enough to have a crack at a feature race in the Western Cape (but was unsuccessful). He may have just needed his last run, when third behind some fair juvenile winners, and should strip fitter this time. (3) DAWN OF A NEW ERA ran well on local debut and can go one better. (4) NARCOS and (5) BETHEL are unreliable but could earn some money. (6) WOODLAND RIDGE is coming off a nice maiden win. (7) COASTAL PATH is better than the last run and should be a danger back on the turf.

Race 5 (1,400m)

An interesting race. The Snaith Racing has sent down (4) BONIKA, who has been disappointing this year. But one needs to trust the trainer’s judgment and his charge could be ready to bounce back and score. (3) EKORIA is best weighted but has fluffed her lines lately. If showing her best side, she will be a big runner. (10) DANCETILDAYLIGHT makes her local debut and could be a threat. (11) LADY MISTICO was full of running when scoring on the Polytrack last time and has more to offer.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) STEINBECK has not been beaten far in his recent runs in the Western Cape and that is usually good-enough form to win at this centre. (1) MOON GAME returned to form with a nice win last time – his seventh in 36 starts – but will carry a penalty. (3) YOU KNOW WHO returns to the turf and could be the surprise package. (5) ALINGALONGA has won twice on the Polytrack recently, so is a surprise choice ride for Richard Fourie. (7) CENTRAL CITY is holding form, with a second and a fourth in his last two starts. He could contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,800m)

A tough race to be confident in but (3) NAVY STRENGTH should give a decent performance. He has always shown promise and made all the running to beat some useful rivals last time. (1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS is ultra consistent and will not go down without a fight. (2) MOUNT ANDERSON has ability but the seven-time winner from 30 starts does not always show it. (6) FIND ME UNAFRAID could improve further after a change of trainer. He has won four times. (7) CHERRY ANO is very game and should also be right there at the finish again.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(3) SUGARBERRY is over the right course and distance and is worth an each-way chance. Stable companion (1) PHOENIX has Fourie in the irons and could contest the finish again. (2) DOUBLE CHECK has won at this course and has made the trip from Cape Town, so deserves the utmost respect. (4) HEY SIRI and (5) DAME OF FLAMES are unreliable but are not out of it. (6) GET IT DONE and (9) VENUS DE MILO are capable of better than their last runs suggest. They could pop up as well.