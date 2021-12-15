Abbacadabra, Marcus have the winning magic

Here's a form analysis for Thursday’s South Africa (Greyville)

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The Highveld raider (3) ABBACADABRA was second to a promising sort in debut on a track similar to Greyville. She did not do too badly in her second start. Her overall form makes her the one to beat. She will be ridden by top jockey Anton Marcus, who is no stranger to Singapore racegoers. He rode South African raider Jay Peg to win the 2008 $3 million Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup over 2,000m at Kranji .

(1) LADIES DAY was given a positive ride from the front last time and almost got the job done. She found only one better. She has the best draw and can make it count.

(2) PERFECT APPEAL was not too far off against males last week. With fitness on her side, she should put in another honest bid.

(4) RASPBERRY BERET improved on her debut to finish third in a competitive race last week. She should step out fitter.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) PELARGONIUM was not disgraced on the Poly and around the turn last time. She was backed and finished ahead of (4) AUNTY LIZZY, who should challenge again. Pelargonium should appreciate being back on the turf and can make better progress.

(3) PURPLE MERCHANT came back to form after dropping in ratings. She is now back over the track and trip, over which she is one from one. After needing her last run, she looks a threat.

The Highveld raider (7) LOOKING HOT did not enjoy it last time. Now at a peak in her third run after a rest, she should put up a better performance.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(8) SYX HOTFIX has had only two starts and ran like he could do with the longer distance. He has gone from two good draws to a wide one, which is the slight concern.

(6) BOMBAY CIRCUS ran a fair race over a shorter distance last time and could relish the extra 300m. He has been improving and can put up a bold bid.

(7) ATLANTIC CITY showed stamina on the Poly and may hold form on the turf.

(4) GREY LINNGARI has the stamina to be competitive and has had his chances before. But this could be his day.

(3) THE GREEN GALLANT is the type who can upset.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) MORE THAN A DIME loves this venue, especially after a rest. The way she won her last race suggests she will be hard to beat again. She has also drawn perfectly.

(8) JACQUELINE came back to her best last time, impressing on the Poly. With her confidence up, she could give More Than A Dime a hard time. Her only problem is the draw.

More Than A Dime’s stable companion (1) CRIMEA has run well in higher grades. She could be the biggest danger if ready after a rest. She has Gate 1 and needs to be taken seriously.

(7) RISE and (3) BASETSANA are not without hope.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

The Highveld big-race runner (2) PUERTO MANZANO is in town and will be the drawcard. He ran a brave race from the front in the Gauteng Summer Cup. On that and the ratings, he should be the one to be with.

(1) FAVOUR is the one that will test him. He has proven stamina and a good record at this venue.

(5) ELECTRIC SURGE may be taking on the males but she will not be far off at the weights. She found her last race short and should have come on in leaps and bounds.

(7) WEALTHY showed in his last race that he can threaten when racing after a rest and should be right there.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) NOBLE SNIPER has been brought along the right way and should have every chance from a decent gate.

(2) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE is holding form and finished ahead of Noble Sniper, despite an injury. So he should run a good race with another handy draw.

(5) PASHTUNWALI and (8) LOVE ON TIME improved to win their maidens. They could have more to come now in their handicap debut.

(14) QUEUE WING flew home last time in thrilling fashion to win. He could get the race run to suit in this big field and score a quick double.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) TIME TAKER ran a fair fourth last time and should continue from where he left off before a rest. He had two wins and a second in his last three starts.

(6) FIGHT SONG may not have enjoyed the 2,400m trip last time. A short racing break could see him show his best and must be taken seriously.

(3) KAROO LARK finished ahead of Time Taker when they last met but has yet to win. This could be his day.

(2) RALPH THE RASCAL is never one to take lightly and could enjoy racing over the longer trip.

(5) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI can earn again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) SPARKLING FLAME has been costly to follow. She again found something to beat last time. But, as this is her first run over this trip on the Greyville turf, it could be tailor-made for her.

(8) ROCKIE REEF rates as a big danger. She has not disgraced herself in both starts and looked to be on the learning curve when hanging in. But she was still not far off more experienced sorts in her last start. She was also drawn widest in those races. Big chance.

(9) BANDERILLA gave signs that she is coming to hand with a running-on finish just behind the place-getters.

(10) CLAUDINA improved over further and was rested. Freshness could be her key.