Action Stations is ready for a longer battle
Race 1 (1,200m)
(10) ONE IRISH ROVER now goes over 1,200m and he is capable of looping this field from a tough draw and going all the way. (2) VICTOR RAIL has been consistent and must be respected. (3) OSHAKATI is another who is always in the mix, so should be there again. (6) RAILROAD has shown potential and ran a fair race after a rest and gelding. He can run a place.
Race 2 (1,600m)
(2) GEORGE HANDEL has not been out of the frame in all his starts and could take all the beating, even if he gives away weight to many. (4) ZABADAK ran well in his recent outing and can do well. (12) MOON HARVEST has a top rider up and must be thrown in. (9) MIGHTY RAIN can improve further.
Race 3 (1,600m)
(11) BRAVE VOYAGER has a tough draw but is holding form. (10) RAVENS SWORD is another with a tricky draw but can race handy, which throws him right into the mix. (8) FINAL DESTINY will be right there after a decent enough last run. (1) JETAVANA has Richard Fourie aboard and should be respected after a good last run. However, that was in March.
Race 4 (1,800m)
Very tricky race. (2) ICE SUNSATION ran behind Rain In Holland and that may be good enough to win here. (7) ALPHABETTY has ability and must be respected. (6) WOODLAND RETREAT has had a rating drop and should be extremely fit and ready for a cracker. (5) GRANDI ORECCHIE is in good form and will run well.
Race 5 (1,900m)
(4) ACTION STATIONS did not enjoy drop to 1,400m last time. Always game and the 4kg claim could make all the difference. (2) AFROPOLITAN will most likely be in front. Bold run is expected.(3) MADISON BLUES can get into the placings. (8) RODRIGUEZ will run on.
Race 6 (1,000m)
(1) POPPY OF BAYEUX has the best draw and can run a big race. (5) MAGICALLEE is very speedy and will be in the finish. (8) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY will be closing them down. (6) VISION OF WILL could round up the quartet.
Race 7 (1,200m)
(2) PHAKA IMALI is holding solid form and rates a winning chance in a tough race.(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE was very gutsy in his last win and can repeat that. (5) AGRESSIVO will run well and has further scope as opposed to others. (3) DARK TIDE has a decent enough draw with Rachel Venniker claiming the 1.5kg which makes him a massive contender.
Race 8 (1,400m)
(1) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY ran well enough in her last start and will be competitive from that handy draw. (7) ANGELIC FORT never finishes too far back and must be respected with the rider engagement. (11) BIRDWATCHER has been very consistent and will be flying late. (10) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE has ability and will be there if things go her way.
