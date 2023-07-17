Action Stations is ready for a longer battle

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) ONE IRISH ROVER now goes over 1,200m and he is capable of looping this field from a tough draw and going all the way. (2) VICTOR RAIL has been consistent and must be respected. (3) OSHAKATI is another who is always in the mix, so should be there again. (6) RAILROAD has shown potential and ran a fair race after a rest and gelding. He can run a place.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) GEORGE HANDEL has not been out of the frame in all his starts and could take all the beating, even if he gives away weight to many. (4) ZABADAK ran well in his recent outing and can do well. (12) MOON HARVEST has a top rider up and must be thrown in. (9) MIGHTY RAIN can improve further.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(11) BRAVE VOYAGER has a tough draw but is holding form. (10) RAVENS SWORD is another with a tricky draw but can race handy, which throws him right into the mix. (8) FINAL DESTINY will be right there after a decent enough last run. (1) JETAVANA has Richard Fourie aboard and should be respected after a good last run. However, that was in March.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Very tricky race. (2) ICE SUNSATION ran behind Rain In Holland and that may be good enough to win here. (7) ALPHABETTY has ability and must be respected. (6) WOODLAND RETREAT has had a rating drop and should be extremely fit and ready for a cracker. (5) GRANDI ORECCHIE is in good form and will run well.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(4) ACTION STATIONS did not enjoy drop to 1,400m last time. Always game and the 4kg claim could make all the difference. (2) AFROPOLITAN will most likely be in front. Bold run is expected.(3) MADISON BLUES can get into the placings. (8) RODRIGUEZ will run on.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) POPPY OF BAYEUX has the best draw and can run a big race. (5) MAGICALLEE is very speedy and will be in the finish. (8) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY will be closing them down. (6) VISION OF WILL could round up the quartet.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) PHAKA IMALI is holding solid form and rates a winning chance in a tough race.(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE was very gutsy in his last win and can repeat that. (5) AGRESSIVO will run well and has further scope as opposed to others. (3) DARK TIDE has a decent enough draw with Rachel Venniker claiming the 1.5kg which makes him a massive contender.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY ran well enough in her last start and will be competitive from that handy draw. (7) ANGELIC FORT never finishes too far back and must be respected with the rider engagement. (11) BIRDWATCHER has been very consistent and will be flying late. (10) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE has ability and will be there if things go her way.