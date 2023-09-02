Adding Brazilian and French flair

Former Brazilian champion apprentice Vitor Espindola (left), currently riding in Malaysia, and the well-travelled Frenchman Ryan Curatolo, now licensed by the National Association of Racing in Japan, will join the Kranji ranks in October. The Singapore Turf Club has granted the pair the licence to ride until Dec 31. PHOTOS: SELANGOR TURF CLUB, STC

Two more expatriate jockeys will join the Kranji ranks from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) has granted licences to newcomer Vitor Espindola and Ryan Curatolo, who rode here with success in 2017 and 2018.

Espindola will be the fourth STC-licensed Brazilian rider. The other three – four-time champion Manoel Nunes, Bernardo Pinheiro and Bruno Queiroz – have done remarkably good and are well sought after by owners and trainers.

Nunes is leading this season with 69 winners. Pinheiro has 27 winners and Queiroz nine in just about a month on the local circuit.

Espindola, 20, is currently based in Malaysia, where he has ridden 15 winners to sit 11th on the jockeys’ premiership table.

Born in Dourados, Brazil, he grew up among horses at his family’s farm. He first learnt to ride quarter horses at the Sorocaba Jockey Club in Sao Paulo in 2018, before enrolling in the Sao Paulo Apprentice School.

After making his race debut in August 2019, he clinched the Brazilian apprentice jockeys’ title in the 2020/2021 season.

He graduated to the senior ranks in October 2021.

Two months later, he moved to Kuwait, where he bagged 16 wins, including one each in Group 1 and Group 2.

In January 2023, the young Brazilian hoop took his overseas career one step further to ride in Malaysia. He opened his account at only his second ride – aboard the Cheng Han Yong-trained Happy Magic – on Jan 29.

Espindola has ridden more than 150 winners in his four years in the saddle. He goes to scale at 52kg.

Curatolo, 31, will be the third Frenchman – after Marc Lerner and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin – to compete at Kranji.

Lerner is currently third behind Nunes, with 30 winners, and just three away from second-placed Wong Chin Chuen. Beuzelin has notched 10 winners.

Curatolo wowed Kranji racegoers at his debut – a one-day stint on Sept 1, 2017. From just four rides, he snared a double (Eden Garden and Magic Seven).

His success prompted him to ride a season in 2018. He amassed 33 winners (from 282 rides) to finish eighth in the premiership table.

His biggest victory was the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) on Lim’s Lightning in July.

Born in Marseille, Curatolo started as an apprentice jockey in France before moving to the United States in 2010.

He rode successfully in Florida, Saratoga, Belmont and Santa Anita until 2013 and landed the apprentice jockeys’ title in 2012.

He notched 185 wins in total, including his first Grade win aboard Street Game in the 2011 Grade 3 Hill Prince at Belmont, New York.

He then travelled to Macau, where he rode for three seasons. His biggest victories included the 2014 Group 1 Macau Guineas, the 2017 Group 1 Macau Gold Cup and Group 2 Spring Trophy.

The globetrotter also rode in Qatar, where he won the 2018 Group 1 Qatar Derby, Dubai, Bahrain, Hong Kong and South Korea.

He returned to the US in 2022, before securing a three-month contract in Japan in July 2023 and has ridden 14 winners there.

In all, he has won more than 500 races. He goes to scale at 54.5kg.