Admiralty Arch up for third win

Race 1 (1,600m)

(7) BIG FIVE has been costly to follow and is probably best over 1,400m. However, in this field he could crack a long awaited victory.

(2) WOLFRAM showed marked improvement in blinkers last time and should be involved in the finish.

Stablemate (3) NGOKUSHESHA sports blinkers now and can improve.

(8) ON THE GUEST LIST disappointed last time but is a lot better than that.



Race 2 (1,000m)

Interesting. Stable companions (2) VIRGINIA BEACH and (7) LEAVING LAS VEGAS, both fillies, were backed on their respective debuts and won.

(1) FIRE ‘N FLAMES won well at the third time of asking and appears to have lots more to come.

(4) XPLICIT CONTENT was runner-up in both his starts and is looking for money.

(8) WHITE HILLS could place.



Race 3 (1,000m)

(6) BROSNAN finished a neck behind (1) IRON SKY when making his debut, but reversed that form the next time. Meeting for the third time, BROSNAN should build on that.

(8) CAMERATA should run another honest race.

(7) YOURE MY SUNSHINE found no support on debut but lost no marks. Can only come on.

(9) ABSOLUTE PLEASURE races in new surroundings after an enforced long layoff.



Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) GREEN BUBBLES has drawn wide but the field is not overly strong and she deserves her maiden victory.

(2) KEEP THE FORT improved last time and, if she confirms, should make a race of it.

(8) AFRICAN AZURE was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(3) MEMORIAL DAY has issues but, if problem-free, could get into the action.



Race 5 (1,450m)

(3) ADMIRALTY ARCH is running well and could chalk up his third win. However, (4) IRONTAIL, was unlucky to be demoted after passing the line first last time. Can get his just reward.

(1) IN CAHOOTS was hampered last time and never recovered. Expect a better effort.

(6) PRAIRIE FALCON has ability but needs to get her act together.

(9) NEVER TO CLEVER is looking for four straight wins, but is reportedly in need of the outing.

(8) THE CHOSEN ONE should be at peak fitness and could make the money.



Race 6 (2,400m)

(6) NUCLEAR FORCE found problems last time but nevertheless finished over a length ahead of (4) PACIFIC EXPRESS. They renew rivalry but both need to overcome wide draws.

(7) SON OF RAJ won well after a rest last time and should see out the extra – respect.

(9) PRIME EXAMPLE comes off an easy maiden win but was beaten 7.7 lengths by (11) TWICE IN CAMDEN back in November.



Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) CELESTIAL CITYwon on debut and then ran three consecutive seconds. She should be hard to stop this time.

(3) SILVANO’S SONG comes off a maiden win but is crying out for this longer distance – respect.

(2) LITTLE PRINCE has not been far off recently and should get into the reckoning.

Stablemate (9) ABSOLUTE VALUE as well as (4) KING OF ROME and (7) GLOBAL BREEZE are looking for quartet money.



Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) SILVER MENSA and (5) SIBERIAN STEEL come off maiden wins. They also have stablemates (1) SOUTH BOY and (4) INSATIABLE – watch the money.

(2) STORMY SEAS is honest and should contest the finish.

(6) PHINDA MZALA and (12) AFTER HOURS could upset the applecart.