Afraad looking for his sixth win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Four of the seven runners are first-timers. Watch the betting especially on (5) QUEEN OF GAUL. The three raced runners – (4) MISTY CLIFFS, (2) KITTY CORNER and (7) SOUTHERN STYLE – are all looking to improve on their debut runs. Southern Style looks the best among them.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FENNEC FOX found problems when well fancied last time. She could redeem herself.

(8) MAGIC TYCOON should be right there when it matters. She must be considered.

(7) CLEAN LIVING was quietly fancied on debut and was not disgraced. She should get into the money.

(5) LORD OF LIGHT could prove best of the Johan Janse van Vuuren’s four horses. But all could be looking for longer distances.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) BELLEVARDE is coming off a rest and is not taking on a strong field. Reportedly working well, she should be there.

(3) RED HOT was hampered at the start last time and could challenge. (5) LAZER GRACE needed her last outing and should get into the action.

(4) COUNTRY FLAME is better than her last two starts and has a tierce chance.

(8) OCEANS PRIDE is looking for another cheque.

RACE 4 (1,500M)|

(11) WHAFEEF is tackling a strong field but gets weight all round. The one-time winner could score.

(3) THEORY OF FLIGHT is keeping form and could hold off (5) BOWIE (3kg better for three lengths) on their meeting last November.

(6) FIGHT SONG is racing in new surroundings. He just needs to overcome a wide draw.

(1) MARDI GRAS and (8) BALLON D’OR could get into the reckoning.

RACE 5 (1,500M)|

Stablemates (2) CASTLE CORNER and (3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY could get into the fight for honours.

(10) DAWN OF A NEW ERA was runner-up in his last four starts. He could get his just reward.

(5) BEY SUYAY is holding form. He should not be far off again.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(2) AFRAAD has found form. He could chalk up his sixth victory.

(9) SO LONG SPRING won full of running over this course and distance last time. He could score again.

(8) LONDON ROADS is coming off a third-start maiden win. He has improved with blinkers and has scope for improvement.

(3) APOLLO ROBBINS is coming right and could get into the picture.

(1) MYSTERY BOY races in new surroundings and could feature.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(8) GLOBAL LOUISE needed her last run and will relish the extra distance.

(9 ) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY is honest. She should make her presence felt despite her wide draw.

(7) RABIA THE REBEL, a nine-time winner, is moody but cannot be left out.

(3) JIVE EXPRESS should be cherry ripe and could be involved in the finish.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) CALL ME MASTER is better than a few on form.

(7) SECRET GIVER could prefer the slightly shorter trip.

(10) QUATTRO PASSI is holding form. He won his only try over this track and trip.

(2) ASTROCYTE is improving and could go on from a maiden win.

(3) DARK TRAVEL could finish off strongly from a wide draw.