African Beat looks ready to break through

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) AFRICAN BEAT must surely get it right some time. Mike Miller’s filly has yet to miss a cheque in seven starts. She found one to beat last time.

(8) VALLI GAL has shown up well in two starts over shorter distances (fifth and fourth) and should prefer this trip.

(2) BABY ON BOARD has improved with each outing. She enjoyed the Poly last run and should put in another good showing.

(3) GREENLIGHT LEGEND should enjoy the step-up in trip and has a good draw to boot.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(11) MEDAL OF FREEDOM has had two starts on the Poly over shorter distances and the gelding should be fully primed for this step-up in trip.

(1) PARIS RAIN found one to beat in his last two starts. He is distance suited and has the best draw.

(8) KING OF SEVILLE has been knocking on the door. He steps up to what may be a more suitable trip.

(10) VENERABLE is taking time to come to hand but has his third run after a break. He should strip at his peak.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) IMPERSONATION has consistent Highveld form and was a close second last start. She faces a modest field and the Highveld form is often a lot stronger than the local.

(2) MYTHICAL TUNE looks the main threat and must finally get it right for Duncan Howells.

(5) PIXIE IN LOVE has gone well over this course and distance and is consistent.

(3) TRIP TO NEBRASKA has shown improved form on the Poly and should be competitive.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) FLYING GRACE has been consistent contesting against stronger rivals of late and has done well on the Poly. This could be his day.

(11) ABSOLUTE VALUE makes his Poly debut but has smart Highveld form. He was close-up to much stronger opposition last start and, if he takes to the Poly, the drop in class could see him home.

(7) FORWARD SPELL, a two-time winner, showed good improvement at his second Poly start. The stable is in form.

(8) NATIONAL DREAM had his consistency rewarded last start but does step up in class. He took a nine-point hit in the handicap for his last win.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(4) EVERGLADES made a smart local debut on the Poly and had some fair Cape form before that. She can follow up in what looks like an open field.

(3) BAY BREEZE has been knocking on the door for some time. She has a handy weight and should put in another solid performance

Carl Hewitson has booked champion jockey-elect Keagan de Melo for (1) RISE. The mare’s recent form is nothing to write about but she does have first-time blinkers.

(7) SEA GODDESS showed some improvement on the Poly last run when taking on stronger rivals. An upset chance.

Race 6 (1,000m)

The Dennis Bosch-trained (5) TRAFALGAR SQUARE goes best over this course and distance. He has finished close in his last two starts. He has a fair weight to shoulder but looks to be the right one.

(8) PROSPER’S GIFT improved nicely second-up after a break with blinkers. Nathan Kotzen’s runner should be right there.

(1) ONE TOO MANY goes well over this course and distance. With a 1.5kg claiming apprentice up, he should be competitive.

(10) MOVIE MAGIC has a wide draw and returns from a lengthy break but he has good form over the trip. He may just need it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) FAR HORIZON was a most impressive winner on debut and de Melo stays with the ride. She meets a modest field and can follow up.

(5) DIAMOND GIRL ran well below form last start and is best ignored. She has solid form before that.

(1) FLYING THE STAR had her consistency rewarded last run. She has bottom weight with a top gate and Corine Bestel’s mare could follow up.

(2) ICE STAR won on debut on the Highveld but her subsequent form has been moderate. However, she must have a chance of improving in this line-up.

Race 8 (1,700m)

(8) DIANI is smart and he takes a big drop in class. Bosch has stepped him up in trip and he must be a big runner if he stays.

(1) CAESURA, who is looking for one more race for the 10th win of his career, was touched off by his stable companion last time. Highly consistent, he could be the right one with a 1.5kg claimer up.

(5) SUPER SILVER is the choice of stable rider Tristan Godden for the Miller yard. The gelding has his third run after a break, down in class and going over his preferred trip.

(2) CAPTAIN ROCKET won well first-up on the Poly, beating a nice type comfortably. He appeared to enjoy the synthetic surface.