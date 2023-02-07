African Dusk should go one better

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) MIA’S ATHENA has been catching the eye in training for months and the two-year-old filly finally gets to see the racecourse. She could well start a short-priced favourite.

(3) BITCOIN BABY started at long odds behind her well-fancied stable companion African Folklore and almost caused an upset. The experience could count in her favour.

(6) AFRICAN BEAT was two lengths further behind African Folklore and should come on from that effort.

(7) LADY LACEWING was in the same race. She raced greenly and should pick up something from there.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) MVULAZANA was a comfortable winner on the Poly last start. The runner-up, Family Favourite, franked that form when winning at Scottsville.

(2) LUCKY MISS has strung a strong sequence of seconds and should have a change of luck soon. Top jockey Keagan de Melo gets the ride.

(7) CRAZY BLUES has been dropping in the handicap. With a 1.5kg allowance, she could score.

(3) SOUTHERN CAPE has been consistent over further but this shorter trip could be more within her compass.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) AFRICAN DUSK was run out of it late on this course last time. The extra 200m should suit and the winner’s enclosure beckons.

(1) RAFIKI has had one sprint outing since arriving from the Cape. He should be more at home over this trip.

(8) SIR CEDRIC is a lightly raced four-year-old. He was much improved on the Poly last start but may just need this.

(6) GIMME GORGEOUS has his first run for a new stable. He has shown some ability and is one to watch in the market.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) EL DANTE is having his third run after a break and showed good pace in his last sprint. He should much prefer this trip.

Stable companion (6) ACTION TIME shed his maiden two starts back but the runner-up Aerial View has won twice since.

Veteran galloper (7) TEICHMAN has blossomed in the past six months with three wins from his last five starts. He took on a lot weaker field when winning recently and is holding form.

(3) RICCARDO is back over a more suitable trip. With only 51kg to shoulder, he should be a threat.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) BEND THE RULES has the widest draw but was not far back when taking on stronger rivals last time. He gets the benefit of a 2.5kg claimer and should be competitive.

(7) MASTER TOBE finished just behind Bend The Rules when they met and just meets his rival on 0.5kg worse terms, taking the apprentice allowance into account.

(3) ZOOBERI has shown up well in two handicaps since his maiden success and should be competitive.

(8) FUTURISMO makes his local debut after a lengthy break. His recent form is poor but he has shown some promise before.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(1) RAIN WEAR cruised to an easy win last time. The stable has hit top form and she can go in again although she switches to the turf in an open field.

(9) MARIA COROLINA is seldom far back and goes well this trip. She took on stronger opposition last run and can finish a lot closer.

Trainer Carl Hewitson holds a strong hand with three runners, all in with chances. But the pick could be (3) CHELSEA FLOWER, who has the best draw and has been consistent.

(4) DANSE MILORD won well from a wide draw last time and had her consistency rewarded.

Race 7 (2,600m)

(5) WITH PLEASURE found the lightly weighted (1) TOM BOMBADIL one too good for him when they met. Tom Bombadil got a six-point rise, which should be enough for With Pleasure to turn the tables.

(9) PAPA C stays well and has improved with cheekpieces. This trip should suit.

(3) CYBER TIME had a warm-up over shorter distance last run and will relish this trip. He will be a threat.

(4) TWICE GOLDEN is something of a course specialist and, the further they go, the better he likes it.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) FRANZ LEHAR has taken on much stronger rivals at his last two starts. He jumps in the weights but could still get the job done.

(8) DONQUERARI goes well on the turf and is never far back. The 1.5kg claim will be in his favour.

(9) JUSTAGUYTHING has been highly consistent on the Poly and now switches to the turf. He must have a strong chance with blinkers.

(1) NOBLE SNIPER has had two outings for his new stable. He drops back a furlong in distance and could surprise.