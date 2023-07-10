After Hours still popular despite wide draw
Race 1 (1,450m)
(1) MAGIC PRINCE ought to do better than his last-start unplaced run over 1,000m. This distance is likely to suit. (2) UNCLE LUCKY and (4) BROADWAY have the form and experience to make their presence felt.(5) FULL GO is open to improvement over this trip and looms as a big threat as well.
Race 2 (1,000m)
(1) CLIFF HANGER and (5) HEIRLOOM blotted their copybook at Grade 1 level last time. They should fare better in these calmer waters.Last-start winners (2) QHAWE LAMI, (4) HAPPY ANALIA and (6) STORMY CHOICE are all improving. They could stake their claims.
Race 3 (1,450m)
(8) GOCEKWITHLOVE should have more to offer over this trip after an encouraging debut. (1) SOLO DIVA has the form and experience to be competitive, despite returning from a layoff. (9) MOUNT ETNA, (5) SHINY SILVA and (7) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN could improve to have their say, too.
Race 4 (1,800m)
(1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC and (2) MO THE MAN are on the up. Boasting solid form, they should have a say in the finish. (4) HAZLO GRANDE fits a similar profile and is likely to be competitive, if making any improvement with blinkers. (5) LITTLE PRINCE, (6) WONDERWORLD and (3) ELUSIVE SWANN are not incapable of getting into the action.
Race 5 (2,000m)
(1) BALLROOM BLISS is in good form and is likely to be competitive once more. However, the mare could be worth opposing off a seven-point higher mark with (2) PRINCESS KESH in her first start for the new yard. Princess Kesh caught the eye last time after a slow start and has dropped to an attractive mark in the ratings. (8) QUEEN BOMI and (11) WINNING QUEEN have been in good order. They cannot be dismissed.
Race 6 (2,400m)
(1) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE is better than his last race suggests. He should bounce back to form with blinkers in this lower grade. (2) ABSOLUTE VALUE holds that rival on the form of their June 1 meeting, so must be included. (3) NUCLEAR FORCE and (5) INDIAN WAR DANCE are distance suited and have claims, too.(4) MANZ KNIGHT has given the impression that he could have more to offer over this trip.
Race 7 (1,450m)
(3) AFTER HOURS is in good form but is drawn wide. He has a win and a second in his last two starts.(6) GREEN SCEPTRE and (7) THAMBI are capable of doing better off lower marks.(1) FORT LAUDERDALE and (2) IN CAHOOTS can be considered if they take their places.
Race 8 (1,000m)
(1) INSATIABLE and (3) MIA REGINA are favourably treated by the conditions and will be competitive if taking their places in the line-up. Both are engaged to run at an earlier meeting. (2) WHAT A TIGER is one of just three males in the race and is also weighted to play a role in the finish. Must be included. (8) MANDALAY has finished close-up in her recent outings and can make her presence felt with the blinkers retained.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now