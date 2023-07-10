After Hours still popular despite wide draw

Race 1 (1,450m)

(1) MAGIC PRINCE ought to do better than his last-start unplaced run over 1,000m. This distance is likely to suit. (2) UNCLE LUCKY and (4) BROADWAY have the form and experience to make their presence felt.(5) FULL GO is open to improvement over this trip and looms as a big threat as well.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) CLIFF HANGER and (5) HEIRLOOM blotted their copybook at Grade 1 level last time. They should fare better in these calmer waters.Last-start winners (2) QHAWE LAMI, (4) HAPPY ANALIA and (6) STORMY CHOICE are all improving. They could stake their claims.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(8) GOCEKWITHLOVE should have more to offer over this trip after an encouraging debut. (1) SOLO DIVA has the form and experience to be competitive, despite returning from a layoff. (9) MOUNT ETNA, (5) SHINY SILVA and (7) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN could improve to have their say, too.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC and (2) MO THE MAN are on the up. Boasting solid form, they should have a say in the finish. (4) HAZLO GRANDE fits a similar profile and is likely to be competitive, if making any improvement with blinkers. (5) LITTLE PRINCE, (6) WONDERWORLD and (3) ELUSIVE SWANN are not incapable of getting into the action.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) BALLROOM BLISS is in good form and is likely to be competitive once more. However, the mare could be worth opposing off a seven-point higher mark with (2) PRINCESS KESH in her first start for the new yard. Princess Kesh caught the eye last time after a slow start and has dropped to an attractive mark in the ratings. (8) QUEEN BOMI and (11) WINNING QUEEN have been in good order. They cannot be dismissed.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(1) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE is better than his last race suggests. He should bounce back to form with blinkers in this lower grade. (2) ABSOLUTE VALUE holds that rival on the form of their June 1 meeting, so must be included. (3) NUCLEAR FORCE and (5) INDIAN WAR DANCE are distance suited and have claims, too.(4) MANZ KNIGHT has given the impression that he could have more to offer over this trip.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(3) AFTER HOURS is in good form but is drawn wide. He has a win and a second in his last two starts.(6) GREEN SCEPTRE and (7) THAMBI are capable of doing better off lower marks.(1) FORT LAUDERDALE and (2) IN CAHOOTS can be considered if they take their places.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) INSATIABLE and (3) MIA REGINA are favourably treated by the conditions and will be competitive if taking their places in the line-up. Both are engaged to run at an earlier meeting. (2) WHAT A TIGER is one of just three males in the race and is also weighted to play a role in the finish. Must be included. (8) MANDALAY has finished close-up in her recent outings and can make her presence felt with the blinkers retained.