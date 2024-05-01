Age is just a number for resuming Maxima

Maxima (Bernardo Pinheiro, No. 7) nosing out Hole In One (Rozlan Nazam, No. 5), with Condor (Ryan Curatolo, No. 6) third, in a Kranji trial on April 30.

At seven years of age, it could be said that Maxima is getting a bit long in the tooth.

That may be the case but this is the thing – the Hong Kong-owned galloper is not short on memory.

He still knows that the most important point on a racetrack is the finish line and, if at all possible, he must get there first.

The German-bred gelding, owned by Edmond Yue of Hongkong Great fame, has done it in the past.

Indeed, right now – and in his short career which has spanned just five races at Kranji – Maxima has greeted the judge three times.

Maxima is still the real deal and that never-say-die fighting spirit was on full display at the solitary trial run on the morning of April 30.

That day, with Bernardo Pinheiro in the saddle, Maxima came with a well-timed run to pip stablemate Hole In One on the line and take the trial by a nose.

The pair did not break the minute mark – clocking 1min 00.31sec and 1:00.32 respectively. But it was still admirable.

Here is how the trial unfolded.

Condor, the mount of Ryan Curatolo, had the jump on the rest and he led the field on settling.

Top Confidence, one of three runners trained by Mahadi Taib, was well placed in the leading bunch and, ridden by Krisna Thangamani, he refused to let the leader get too far ahead.

As for Maxima, he seemed to enjoy the crisp morning air and appeared content to take in the scenery and the greenery from his spot wide out and near the rear.

Hole In One had the same idea and the pair did not seem to mind having the dirt kicked back onto them.

Into the home stretch and Pinheiro began to work on Maxima. So, too, apprentice Rozlan Nazam on Hole In One.

But it all seemed futile as Condor looked home and hosed with 100m to travel.

However, Maxima and Hole In One had other plans.

They let fly over the concluding stages and went to the line locked together like Siamese twins.

It took a photo to separate them and it showed Maxima getting the verdict.

Indeed, South African trainer Ricardo Le Grange could not have been more pleased with the way his two horses matched motors in the home straight, regardless of the outcome.

What mattered more to Le Grange was that they had taken the first two spots – and they did it rather stylishly.

There is, however, one main message to take away.

The trial win would have given Le Grange an indication that Maxima could be ready to have his first race start in the 2024 season.

Since nothing seemed amiss with the handsome chestnut on the morning of April 30, it may well be the green light to seeing him coming under starter’s orders in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

As for runner-up Hole In One, he has not been too shabby either.

Last time out on April 13, he did a pretty decent job when third to Last Samurai in a Class 4 1,200m race on the Polytrack.

It was his first start in 2024 and his season can only get better.

So, keep this Le Grange pair on your shortlist of horses to follow.

They could help pad up your bank balance.

