Akmazani suspended

Apprentice Akmazani Mazuki has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Bizar Wins in Saturday’s opening race.

He copped the sentence for failing to ride Bizar Wins out over the final four strides of the event, when in contention for fourth position.

His mount finished fifth.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record and the nature of the charge.

Akmazani was suspended until July 31, which covers three Singapore race days. He was advised of his right of appeal.