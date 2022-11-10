All About Al is worth following for new yard

Race 1 (1,000m)

Trainer Gavin Smith is running the table at the moment and there was a lot to like about the local debut of (7) DREAMT I COULD FLY. The nicely bred filly proved to be just in need of that run. She tries the Polytrack for the first time but could be a bit better than these rivals.

(1) DOG DETACHMENT tried different tactics last time and was not disgraced. He could earn some minor money. Stable companion (2) GREEK MAFIA was not disgraced in both starts and could show improvement.

(3) SEISMIC EVENT has been a disappointment but should contest the finish once again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Smith could double up the winners in just this second race. He must have been well pleased with the comeback run of (1) EKORIA when narrowly beaten by rival (2) PEACH DAIQUIRI. The change of weights suggests EKORIA may have the advantage this time but they are both trying the Polytrack.

Peach Daiquiri has been impressive in both her wins and will not lie down easily. The form of Alan Greeff has been in a bit a lull of late but (3) DOUBLE DESTINY and (4) HOLLY’S VIEW have been consistent. They should contest the finish but could battle out the minor honours.

Race 3 (1,300m)

A weak race and it looks a battle between Greeff-trained (3) EMILY’S SPIRIT and Smith-trained (4) KIND OF BLUE. Punters have burnt their fingers on Emily’s Spirit but she has always threatened to win a race and this could be hers. Kind Of Blue showed little on debut but has made good improvement since then and should be a big runner.

Stable companions (6) TUFAAN and (7) RED CENTRE are not out of it but are more likely to place than win.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(1) UNCLE GEORGE was naughty at the gates of his intended local debut. He has been gelded since then and it is worth noting his best run was on the Polytrack. This is a weak race and he looks the one to beat.

(6) MR BODACIOUS was a disappointment in his last two Gauteng runs but could show vast improvement on local debut.

(7) LORD TENNYSON makes a local debut for a trainer who has a good record and improvement from him is likely. (2) OPENING CEREMONY has lost his way of late but could do better on this surface.

Race 5 (1,900m)

Probably the most open race on the card but we should also see a good run from (5) ABLUEAZURE. He was outclassed last time but should do a lot better back in this handicap. The same could also be said of (2) JACOB’S LADDER and he would not be a surprise winner. (3) WAITING FOR SUMMER has been a costly failure in his last two starts but is clearly capable of winning a race like this. (4) IDEAL ANGEL is consistent but this looks a tough race for her.

Race 6 (1,900m)

There was a lot to like about the way (3) RIVER CAFE bounced back to form last time. Blinkers were removed and she clearly liked it that way. She could follow up if in the same mood. (2) WILDEST DREAMS is probably better on turf but has also been consistent on the Polytrack and should contest the finish again. (5) BASETSANA meets River Cafe on better weight terms but may not have the scope of her stable companion. |

(7) SAINT ANASTASIA showed promise when only run out of it late on local debut and could go one better.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) ALL ABOUT AL was very consistent when trained in the Western Cape. He makes his local debut for Greeff, who usually does well with any recruit. If he takes to the Polytrack, he could have wins in him.

(3) CAPTAIN MORISCO is clearly a difficult ride but does enough on this surface to hold a winning chance.

(4) PARIS RIX is in good form and has decent claims.

(5) VISTA NOVA does not always show his best side but did win nicely last start.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) MY AMI BEACH was full of running last time and, from a good draw, could follow up.

(2) NOTORIX looked a bit unlucky against his well-backed stable companion in his penultimate run. He duly won his next start and is clearly course-and-distance suited.

(4) LEDELL’S ECHO bounced back to form last time and, on that run, deserves some respect.

(6) ROGER THE DODGER makes his local debut for a shrewd trainer and, if the betting support is there, he must be included in all bets.