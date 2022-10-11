All about chasing the same Dream

Dream Alliance scoring in Open Maiden record – 1min 21.21sec for the 1,400m (short course).

Bought by a barmaid, Dream Alliance was a fairy-tale horse who went on to win the Welsh Grand National in 2009.

Dream Horse, a film starring Australian actress Toni Collette, was even made on him.

Roll forward to 2022, another version has emerged at Kranji.

The son of Into Mischief is not a steeplechaser.

But, while he may not go to Hollywood, he is chasing the same dream all the same – win a race.

The first may have come in a modest $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,400m) on Saturday, but that winning feeling was not far off the one felt by Welsh owner Janet Vokes over a decade ago.

After blowing hot and cold at his two previous Kranji starts for a second and an eighth, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained four-year-old has been working up a storm in the mornings.

He was particularly impressive at his barrier trial on Sept 29.

After plotting a run along the fence for Manoel Nunes, he came off the back of two runners at the 200m to burst through for the win.

He again hugged the rails on Saturday, except that Nunes was more proactive this time.

With $14 favourite January (Yusoff Fadzli) seemingly not advancing in front of him at the 500m mark, the Brazilian was loath to get stuck in traffic, while still spotting the leaders around five lengths.

Once Dream Alliance ($15) was switched to the outside at the home turn, he quickly pounced on the leaders Simon (Danny Beasley) and Fortune Wheel (Benny Woodworth).

He then bounded away to a comfortable 13/4-length victory from January, who got more mobile in the home straight.

The winning time, 1min 21.21sec for the 1,400m on the short course, was a new class record.

Fitzsimmons was delighted to see the real Dream Alliance making amends, although his charge had excuses.

“He was very good today, but we buggered things up the other day on the 1,100m,” he said.

“He was ridden along, chased the whole way. It took away his finish.

“He was ridden much quieter on turf today and he did the job. Nunes rode him very well and it was also a class record.

“I train two horses for the Legacy Power Racing Stable. It’s my second winner for them (after Wan Legacy).”

The Thai outfit is a relative newcomer which also has horses with Donna Logan, Leslie Khoo and Alwin Tan at Kranji.

Its latest winner will get better over further, according to Nunes .

“He just needs more ground. He’s still learning,” he said. “Today, he had a good barrier (No. 1) and he was travelling very well.

“When Yusoff was under pressure, I popped my horse off to the outside. I had plenty of horse under me, and he was just too good.”

After two low-key meetings (one winner each) since his comeback from an injury-induced three-month break, Nunes was back to his prolific standards.

A treble, courtesy of an earlier win on $9 favourite Seson and Engine Start ($24), has all but sealed his fourth premiership title.

The 22-win gap he returned with on Sept 24 has widened by another two wins – 63 against Wong Chin Chuen’s 39.

Unless he suffers a meltdown and Wong goes on a rampage in the final seven meetings, Nunes should be home and hosed.

“I don’t think about it, to be honest. I’m feeling great and really fit, I just want to ride winners,” said Nunes. “But I think I’ll be hard to catch now.”

Nunes was champion from 2014 to 2016.

He left after his licence was not renewed in 2018, before returning in November 2021.