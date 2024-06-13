All about choosing your race battles

Ghalib, with champion jockey Manoel Nunes astride, leaving his rivals in his wake on his way to an easy win in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,100m) on April 13. He will take on a similar lot in a 1,400m turf race on June 16.

Trainer Steven Burridge has been in the racing game long enough to know you have to pick your battles.

So while the smart Ghalib would have been more than competitive in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9, the Australian conditioner kept the son of I Am Invincible’s powder dry.

Makin flew the stable flag in the four-year-old feature – finishing second to the smart Lim’s Saltoro by only half a length.

Now Ghalib gets his chance in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the same trip (1,400m) on June 16. A smart move by Burridge, given both Makin and Ghalib are owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable.

It was a decision made easier, given some of the races ahead for both Ghalib and Makin, but not one that was taken lightly.

“We thought about running Ghalib for sure,” said Burridge, about a start in the Silver Bowl.

“But Makin was the better prospect for all three of the four-year-old races (Silver Bowl, Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m on June 30 and the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 21), so he got the nod.

“Then it made sense for the owners to have a crack at winning two races worth about the same prize money – the Silver Bowl purse was $110,000 – over two weekends. You have to choose your battles!

“And Ghalib looks suited in this small field (seven runners) on June 16 and he looks more of a sprinter, so 1,400m might be his limit.

“He gets in with 56.5kg and while trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ Golden Monkey looks hard to beat, our boy is in very good form and should be in the mix.

“I thought Ghalib’s third to Lim’s Saltoro at his last start was very good (in Kranji Stakes A company over 1,200m on May 18) and I was happy with his trial (second to Golden Monkey on June 6).

“So all’s good for June 16 and we will decide on where we will head after this race, with some feedback from jockey Manoel Nunes.

“Most likely a path towards the Group 1 Lion City Cup (over 1,200m on July 28), but you’re only four once, so the Stewards’ Cup and Derby are still on the table.”

And like all good strategists, Burridge also has numbers on his side, with the promising Ejaz also in the Kranji Stakes A field on June 16.

“A bit of a step up in class but you can’t pick and choose races at the moment,” said the 2010 Singapore champion trainer, of the four-year-old son of Street Boss.

“But he gets in with no weight (50.5kg) and I thought his last-start win (Class 3 race over 1,100m on June 1) on Poly was pretty good.

“Apprentice jockey Sazali Ramli can ride him at that weight. And while Ejaz is up against some pretty good opposition, it’s a small field and he will be competitive.”

Burridge was also happy to report that Makin had pulled up well after the Silver Bowl and was looking forward to the Stewards’ Cup and Singapore Derby.

“He’s a pretty tough little bugger, just like his trainer,” he quipped about the son of Written Tycoon.

“He was fine back in the stables and I thought he ran a terrific race, considering trainer Dan Meagher’s horse Lim’s Saltoro is tough to pass – a real bulldog!

“But we kept him honest and Makin’s work to the wire suggests we have a serious crack at the Stewards’ Cup and Singapore Derby.”

A sentiment shared by Nunes, who is keen to turn the tables on Lim’s Saltoro next time they meet.

And the last word on Ghalib?

“Golden Monkey is a very good horse but Ghalib is in good form,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey. “I think 1,200m is his best trip at the top level, but he has won over 1,400m before (in Class 3 on Nov 25, 2023), so he will run well on June 16.”