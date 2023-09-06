All eyes on Maxima, second-up

Bernardo Pinheiro driving Maxima to an imposing victory at his Kranji launch in a Polytrack race over 1,200m on Aug 20.ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Maxima’s pre-Kranji record sent mixed signals, but his Singapore debut win could not have been more unequivocal.

Three weeks after that smashing introduction in a Class 4 race over 1,200m on Polytrack, trainer Ricardo Le Grange is, however, still treading with care as the German-bred six-year-old tackles his second Kranji assignment in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,400m.

In fact, the South African had to think long and hard whether a switch to turf was advisable at that juncture.

“He had shown ability at his early career in France, but did not win any race (in 13 starts) in Hong Kong,” said Le Grange.

“With such a record, it’s always hard to tell which way he would go here, but he won a nice race on debut. Still, I was in two minds about his next race – either the Class 4 race over 1,200m Poly or the Class 4 race over 1,400m.”

After picking the brains of the first winning partner Bernardo Pinheiro, Le Grange went for the latter race.

“I spoke to Bernardo and he was confident he could handle the turf. As he was suspended this week, I was able to get Manoel (Nunes) for the ride,” said Le Grange.

“We’ll see what happens. I book my riders on a race-by-race basis.”

A third option was also on the cards – the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack mile, but Le Grange was quick to eliminate that pathway first.

“I would say he should be able to get up to more ground. The mile is within his reach,” he said.

“The mile second-up would have been too much, though. But I wouldn’t be scared to go a mile with him one day.”

Neither is Le Grange in a hurry to throw the Edmond Yue-owned galloper in at the deep end.

“He has trained on very well from his first-up win. He has come on nicely – he has improved and tightened up,” said Le Grange, who won last year’s Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) with Yue’s Hongkong Great.

“We were fortunate we could still run him in Class 4 on Saturday, but we’ll probably step him up to Class 3 one day.

“As long as he keeps improving in the right direction, he should be able to go through his grades.”

One trait that he will have to overcome before he tests deeper waters is, surprisingly, greenness for a campaigner who boasted four wins in as many seasons across France, UK and Hong Kong.

“Even though he’s six, he’s still immature,” said Le Grange.

“You could see he was thinking in the race but, once he got past the horses, he pulled away.

“But he should get more confidence after that first run.”

The booking of four-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes can only help inject confidence in both horse and trainer.

The Brazilian ace only saw Maxima’s backside in that Aug 20 race where he finished second-last on Prestige Star. He has not sat on him in trackwork either, but sounded bullish about a two-from-two.

“I asked Ricardo last week if he had anything for me in this race,” he said.

“He told me Maxima was available as Pinheiro was suspended. I thought that was a good ride and said ‘of course, I’d ride him’.

“On Monday, Ricardo had already galloped him with his track rider. He didn’t know I rode on Mondays, or he would have put me on.

“It’s okay, I think the horse has improved. He was not 100 per cent on debut but, from the way he won, it was very impressive.

“He put himself in a good spot from the good barrier (one) and he won easily.

“This time, he’ll carry more weight (58kg versus 55kg) and will step up in distance on turf.

“The racing manager told me this horse won between 1,400m and 1,600m in France and over the mile in UK, so the 1,400m is not a problem.

“He’s also versatile. In France, he won from behind but in the UK, the pace is different, he led all the way.

“I think he can handle any surface as well and, as he’s a European-bred, a bit of yielding ground should be okay, too.”