All systems go for Lim’s Kosciuszko

In triple Group 1 hero Lim’s Lightning, Singapore may have another international equine celebrity like Rocket Man.

In Lim’s Kosciuszko, also trained by Daniel Meagher and owned by the powerful Lim’s Stable, we have a star in the making.

The four-year-old Australian-bred certainly has the attributes of one. From his debut on March 20, the big-hearted fella just refuses to be beaten.

He has finished on top four times – all under the quick time of 1min 10sec for the 1,200m on turf – and more wins are in store.

He is still young and last won in Class 4. The Singapore racing world is his oyster, for now.

His last-start success on Nov 14 was the most impressive.

Fresh from an almost six-month break, the bay gelding was just toying with his Class 4 rivals. He led from start to finish, giving weight all round with 59kg on his back. He won by 31/2 lengths in 1min 09.76sec.

On his hard-held fourth in last Wednesday’s trial, Lim’s Kosciuszko seems ready to continue from where he left off.

“He trialled beautifully. His condition in fantastic,” said Meagher. “He’s ready to race on Jan 14. He could be racing earlier, but I didn’t want to run him on the Polytrack.

“Obviously, the Four-Year-Old races are coming up, but he’s probably a sprinting horse at the moment, the Lion City Cup would probably be his main option. Hopefully, he can improve again.”