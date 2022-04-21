Alpine can rise to challenge

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) ECHOES OF WINTER was a bit disappointing last time out. She is clearly capable of doing better and in a weakish-looking field she does have a winning chance.

(7) LADYHAWKE showed improvement in her last race. She will need to do more to beat these but could get on the money.

(6) LADY SHEEVA can improve off a modest debut. Stable companion (11) TUFAAN does look the one they all have to beat and was a bit unlucky last time out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

The juvenile (9) HONEST QUEST was not disgraced on debut when runner-up behind an improving runner. It is tough for juveniles to beat their elders at this time of the year but he could be an exception.

(1) ABAYYAAN may have needed his local debut and improvement is on the cards.

(2) MARADIVA makes his local debut and the betting will be the best guide on his winning chance. His stable companion (4) TRUMPS EXPRESS has been disappointing of late but could bounce back to score.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) LA VIDA was only caught very late last time out. This Western Cape raider looks likely to go one better this time.

(3) SAILAWAY WITH ME has not been too far behind the winner in her last three starts and should be involved in the finish once again.

(4) BACK TO FORMENTERA disappointed in her three local starts but the blinkers are back on and she could run a place.

(7) MISS UNITED STATES was not disgraced when runner-up last time out. This is a tougher race but she is not out of it either.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW returns from a break but deserves respect.

(5) LINE OF DUTY only tired late last time out over 1,600m. The drop in distance should suit.

(7) MASTERFUL has been in good form this year and should be in the shake-up once again.

(12) IL LUNGO showed nice improvement off his debut to score in only his second start so could have some ability.

(17) TIZONA is currently a reserve runner but if he makes the final field he is a possible winner.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

A nice competitive race with some hard-knockers.

(2) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS has been very good on the Polytrack this season but he has reasonable turf form, too. Winning chance.

(4) SOMERSET MAUGHAM returned to form with a win last time out. His record at this track has been disappointing though.

(5) LEGITIMATE returned to his best with a solid win last time out and is not out of it either.

(7) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN is in good form. Deserves respect.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time and is drawn very badly but is at a Merit Rating which suggests he will be competitive one of these days.

(2) ASSURED fought on gamely for a nice win last time out but could prefer the Polytrack.

(3) LAST OF THE LEGEND is capable of better and could be the surprise package. Stable companion (8) BOLD STRIKE is in good heart and should fight out the finish once again.

(7) ELLIS ISLAND did not show his best on the Polytrack last time and will like the return to the turf.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ALPINE CHALLENGE looked good on his debut and has made the trip from the Western Cape, so a big run is on the cards.

(2) CLIFF TOP is clearly better than his last run. He may have done too much too soon.

(3) CRUISE CONTROL has been impressive in his two starts at this track. Maybe he disliked travelling when beaten behind Cliff Top at Kenilworth.

(4) FOREST SPY is improving and is seeking a hat-trick of wins and must be respected but this is a tougher task.

(5) KHAYA’S HOPE won well on debut. Like Cliff Top, he may have cut each other out last time. If ridden quiet, could go close.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

The normal tough finish for the punter in the last race.

(1) CAPTAIN’S KNOT may not have liked the soft track last time out. Blinkers have been added and that could spark a much better run out of him.

(3) HERRIN has not won for some time now but has been consistent of late and is course and distance suited. Stable companion (4) BAD HABIT could earn some minor money.

(5) SLINGS AND ARROWS makes his local debut and he is one of many Gavin Smith runners in this race that must be considered. Stable companions (7) JET MIRAGE and (11) BRASS BELL also hold a winning chance.