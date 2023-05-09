Always Together and never in doubt

Always Together (Bernardo Pinheiro) opening his Kranji account in style at his fourth start in Saturday’s Maiden race over 1,100m on the Polytrack. Photo: STC

A first combination between trainer Daniel Meagher and jockey Bernardo Pinheiro through Always Together paid instant dividends on Saturday.

It is unlikely the new pairing will henceforth draw literal inspiration from the winner’s name, but the dream start will certainly pave the way to more frequent associations.

Since stable jockey Danny Beasley’s return to Australia in December, Marc Lerner has been the go-to man, albeit not quite anointed as the official No. 1 rider.

The French jockey is, however, restricted by his weight, like in Saturday’s $20,000 Top Knight 2019 Stakes Maiden (1,100m).

Being among the riders who can meet Always Together’s allotted handicap of 54.5kg, Pinheiro threw his hat in the ring – and got the nod.

The young Brazilian certainly did not let Meagher and the Meaghersoon Stable down.

The smart money was also on, and Always Together did not let down the backers who punted him down to $14 favouritism.

“Thanks to the trainer for giving me the ride. It’s my first ride for him, and it’s a winner,” said Pinheiro.

“He told me the horse has improved race by race and was a very fit horse. Even though he’s just a baby, from the videos, I can tell he is improving and is gaining more confidence.

“I watched his last replay and I agreed he ran a very good race at his last start (fourth to Laslos in an Open Maiden).

“They went a bit fast then, but today he made his own pace and I was very glad he ran well.”

As has been observed, Pinheiro wins many of his races by hunting his mounts up early for a forward spot – and it proved to be a winning recipe for Always Together.

Scrubbed up from his middle barrier, the Shalaa three-year-old rolled to the front.

But he could not cross to the fence with Fabu (Koh Teck Huat) kicking up on his inside.

Pinheiro did not insist, allowing Always Together to drop his neck and take a breather mid-race.

He went for broke on straightening.

The race complexion was turned on its head when Always Together suddenly powered away at the 300m, leaving his 11 rivals chasing shadows.

Kept on his toes through the line, Always Together went on to score by just a little over four lengths.

Fabu won the battle for the minors by a nose from Strong Ace (Simon Kok).

The winning time was 1min 05.18sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.

Cheval Magnifique (Rozlan Nazam) did momentarily stake a claim three wide around the point of the turn, but the Irish-bred managed only fifth place.

Meagher gave Pinheiro a 10-out-10 score, but said the gelding also had his fair share of the credit.

“Bernardo rode him well, and the horse was also ready to go,” said the Australian handler.

“He gave him a positive ride, but I think putting the blinkers back on (he raced without them at his last start) made the difference.

“It’s quite good to win this race with Uncle Soon from Malaysia. We share this horse together.”

Tan Cheng Soon races horses mostly across the Causeway, but was one of the first to support Meagher when he took a licence at Kranji in 2016.

The new partnership got off to a flier when Tan’s first ward Soonbaby scored on debut at Meagher’s sophomore season in May 2017.

Always Together was initially handled by Meagher’s Queensland-based trainer-brother Chris, who purchased him for A$50,000 (S$44,700) at the Inglis Ready2Race Sale in 2021.

He trialled twice, at Doomben and Sunshine Coast, but never raced in Australia before he was sent to Singapore.