Amazing, what a Breeze

At just 57 rating points, Amazing Breeze was dwarfed by the likes of top-rated Group 3 winner Preditor (82) and the next lowest-rated runner, last-start runaway winner (71).

But the Jerome Tan-trained four-year-old proved that you have to be in it to win it.

The most surprising part was he not only scored, but he also tore his higher-rated rivals apart in the $85,000 Kranji Stakes B race over 1,600m on turf.

In midfield early, the manner in which he moved up and raced past the leaders, and motored home was extraordinary. He made them look like they were standing still. At the post, he was seven lengths clear of another Group 3 winner, Pennywise. He clocked a respectable 1min 35.57sec.

He paid a juicy $59 for a win.

True, he carried only 51kg, with jockey Wong Chin Chuen riding 1/2kg over, but the win showcased his potential as a horse heading for better things.

Come to think of it, he was a good buy. A private purchase among a bunch of New Zealand-breds bought at bargain basement price by Tan himself, Amazing Breeze cost a mere NZ$6,000 (S$5,600).

But he has now taken his record to two wins and three placings from 10 starts. He has earned about $120,000 for Applause Racing Stable.

Even Tan was left speechless with his tearaway victory. But he was still able to piece together a few words to rationalise the unbelievable performance from his charge.

"I entered him without much hope. It's a Kranji Stakes B and, when I saw horses like Red Ocean, Special Ops in it, I thought 'no chance'," said the Singaporean handler. "But I think the light weight did count for something in the win."

Tan said the stop-and-start race probably stuffed things up for most of the horses, especially those coursing out wide. But it turned out to be a "Breeze" for them in their ground-saving run on the fence.

"I couldn't quite understand the funny tactics either, they eased off midrace and they went again, but my horse was always on the bit," said Tan.

"I must also give credit to Marc Lerner. After his last race, he's the one who told me to try him over 1,600m.

"There are no big plans for this horse. He will go for a Christmas holiday now and we'll see about next year."