Amirul grateful for new ‘Boss’

A beaming Amirul Ismadi saluting the crowd as he returns to scales on My Boss, his first winner for trainer Jason Ong, last Saturday.

My Boss’ win brought smiles to a few punters last Saturday, but none as wide as jockey Amirul Ismadi’s.

From three rides, the Malaysian jockey had made the $22 shot his best chance to snap a run of outs since Anyway on June 24.

A little fist pump after the line betrayed the sheer relief, but it turned out the winner’s catchy name did have some relevance, too.

Amirul was winning his first race for Jason Ong since taking up a more prominent role with the leading trainer about two months ago.

The trend had not gone unnoticed. Since Aug 20, 14 of his 21 rides hailed from Ong, with Loving Babe his only bookings (thrice) before.

Amirul revealed that the new partnership was more out of necessity for both parties.

“I’m so happy I rode a first winner for Jason as it’s been around two months since I started working alongside him,” he said.

“As he’s had a number of horses added to his stable lately, he needed an extra pair of hands. I also needed more support, so it’s worked both ways.

“Now I go straight to his stable every morning. I still take the odd ride from other trainers later, but I give Jason first priority.

“I really appreciate the opportunity. It’s even better when you’re riding for the leading trainer.”

Amirul, whose career was twice marred by long suspensions, knew he could not just waltz in, with rides served on a silver platter.

With the two Brazilians Manoel Nunes and Bruno Queiroz getting the pick of the rides from Ong, and Zyrul Nor Azman also sitting above him in the pecking order, beggars cannot be choosers.

But such is Ong’s depth in his barn, especially with a spike in both quantity and quality from Michael Clements’ ex-horses, that Amirul was not getting legged up on just slow ones.

Five placings on horses like Surrey Hills, Super Convince and My Boss were testament to Ong’s growing trust, culminating in Saturday’s breakthrough.

“It’s still work in progress. But for sure, the pattern is coming up, the trust is building up,” said Amirul.

“There’s no pressure from Jason, it’s a two-way traffic.”

The next goal is to prove that My Boss was no flash in the pan.

From Amirul’s book of five rides on Saturday, four are from Ong, with at least two with solid claims – War Star and Super Convince.

“War Star is probably my best chance. He’s drawn out, but he’s a straightforward horse,” he said.

“He will jump out and get on the pace. He can be keen, though.

“Super Convince is still learning. He hesitated to go through the gap in the trials.

“He’s got a good draw, but the question mark is whether he would get in a tight spot again.”

He also gives Roda Robot an outside chance in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m). The Mongolian Khan four-year-old is a two-time winner, but has struggled against better horses of late.

“Roda Robot has drawn a gate (one). So, maybe he can bounce back,” he said.

From his two other rides, Ong’s War Code is just a long shot, but the Daniel Meagher-trained First Bowl is a live chance.

Amirul was only too happy to fill in for the absent Wong Chin Chuen on a recent winner and last-start runner-up.

“CC is not riding this week. It’s a nice pick-up ride,” he said.

