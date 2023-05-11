And We Danced should win again after a rest

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) MISS TUCKER is rated to win on weights. The blinkers may also enhance her chances.

(1) SIBERIAN FOX has speed and is the one to catch.

(14) SUCCESSFUL LADY was supported on debut but showed inexperience. Look for improvement.

(13) STEALING THE MOON, (12) MEDITERANEANGODDES and (2) MIRACULOUS MAN can be included in the exotic bets.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) ILHA DA MAURICIA has been knocking on the door and has run well behind some nice individuals.

(4) ANNA KARENINA made good progress at the business end last time but has not drawn as well as Ilha Da Mauricia.

(5) PONDEROSA PINE was well supported last time when second on the Poly. She is back on the turf, her winning surface.

(2) AFRODITE can upset from a nice draw.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) SLINGS AND ARROWS was not disgraced behind Bush Tracker, who went on to win impressively again. Back over his best distance, he is a serious contender.

(1) FERRARI ICE had his measure the last time they met and has been holding form. A 2.5kg claim may see him back in the winner’s enclosure.

(2) SAFE RETURN has run well in some of the toughest races in the Western Cape and is a threat. He has scored over this distance.

(7) PURE MAVERICK should come on after needing his last run behind (8) TEATRO, who won nicely last time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) BOURNEMOUTH won last time full of running. The horse he beat, Green Falcon, went on to score nicely.

(11) FIERY DUKE is another who showed confidence with an easy last-start Poly win.

(14) GUNSMOKE won well over this track and trip from a wide draw in his last start. Drawn well, he must be right there.

(7) BRENDEN JAMES, (4) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR and (3) SECRET IS OURS have claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) AND WE DANCED won five in a row before finding one better in her last start. She is weighted to win and is fresh from a rest.

(1) EKORIA did not enjoy the Oaks Plate over 1,800m last time but was a winner of the Listed Breeders Guineas before that. She could bounce back to form in this faster-run affair.

(3) BELLE OF BELIZE won her last start over the course and distance convincingly. From a good gate, she could follow up.

(5) WINGS OF FIRE and (6) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE have to be respected.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) GOLDEN SICKLE has run well in some classy contests since winning her maiden easily. She could add the Listed Dahlia Plate to her tally.

(4) LUNA HALO was only 3/4 lengths behind Golden Sickle in the Bloodstock SA Sales Cup. She is back in her hometown, where she won in style on her return.

(1) VISION OF WONDER has not looked back since trying 1,200m, romping home in both starts.

(3) THE WINTER LAKE and (6) JOY AND PEACE have improvement to come and can earn.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) PERFECTION appears a lot better than his run in the Derby Plate, in which the pace might not have suited. On ratings, he should have a big say in the Listed World Sports Betting East Cape Derby.

Western Cape-based colt (3) COSMIC EVENT impressed last time, beating older rivals. He may have been well beaten in the Cape Derby, but that form line is proving super strong and he could test Perfection.

(2) HEATHCLIFF won the Derby Plate, beating Perfection, and will be out to confirm the form.

Front-runner (6) MACHETE MAN and (5) CHERRY ANO cannot be discounted.

Race 8 (1,900m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has two strong contenders in (1) BLONDE ACT and (7) AMERICAN LANDING.

Blonde Act won four in a row before being outpaced when back on the turf last time. He could relish being back over the longer trip.

American Landing took the longest time to get back in the winner’s enclosure. But he recently also won a marathon. He should be right there again.

(5) MAGNUM FIRE needs things to go his way. He had things go wrong last time and may bounce back.

(6) WAITING FOR SUMMER and (3) ZIG ZAG must also be considered.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) SLIM JANNIE came from well back to finish second on debut and should build on that, especially with a 2.5kg apprentice claim.

(3) FIRST ORIGIN finished fatigued in a strong race for juveniles in the Western Cape. The run is best ignored. He has been gelded and, having drawn ideally, could show his best.

(2) COASTAL PATH was knocking on the door before a rest. He needs to be taken seriously in this lower-division race.

(7) GREAT MELODY is holding form and is back over his best trip.