Aniki is going for three wins in a row

Aniki posting his last win under Vlad Duric in a Novice race over 1,200m at Kranji on Dec 30. The Australian jockey will not be aboard on Jan 27 as he takes the ride on Foxship instead. A'Isisuhairi Kasim will ride Aniki.

With two wins in three starts, Aniki is a rare model of consistency in trainer Alwin Tan’s small yard these days.

The days of the 2016 Singapore champion trainer’s boxes filled with stars of the calibre of War Affair, Speedy Cat or Infantry are long gone.

A flicker of hope with the JHI Stable’s fleet of US-breds sparking a stable revival did not last long.

Bluejay, Benbo and Schneider did not live up to their promise in 2023. Neither did Cash Cove, once Tan’s exciting three-year-old prospect for loyal supporter Ivan Neo.

Perhaps such letdowns have taught Tan to not jump the gun, even if he has been unable to fault Aniki.

The Sydney import earned rave reviews from jockey Vlad Duric at his Open Maiden and Novice wins, but Tan was still preaching caution on the eve of the Outreach four-year-old’s first test in open seas.

With his rating having logically soared to 65 points – and incidentally become Tan’s highest-rated horse in his barn of 24 – Aniki will carry the top impost of 58kg in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

Tan is not overly concerned by the handicap. The athletic individual does not buckle under hefty masses, he was also the topweight at his two wins.

It is the opposition that Tan sees as a different kettle of fish.

“Aniki’s running against stronger horses in Class 4 this time,” he said.

“Last time, he ran in a Maiden race and a Novice race against one-time winners. The form of the horses he beat was average.

“But he definitely showed some potential. I think he can handle the step-up in class.”

Tan has kept Aniki to the same routine since the last-start one-length win over Gun in the Novice race (1,200m) on Dec 30.

The only one deviation was beyond his control – the pilot.

“Duric was already engaged when I asked him if he could ride Aniki this week,” said Tan.

“He was booked early on the other horse (the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Foxship). He said sorry he could not ride Aniki.”

Indeed, the four-time Singapore champion jockey had nothing but praise after he jumped off Aniki at his last victory.

“From an Open Maiden to a Novice, it’s been a very good effort,” he said. “His better form is on turf.

“He can still be quite aggressive before he comes back.

“To me, he’s more of a 1,200m horse. Beyond that, I’m not sure.”

Tan has heeded that advice – at least, for that next outing. He did let in that he was not against the idea of pushing the envelope, especially with a loftier target looming.

“If he runs a good race tomorrow and pulls up well, I may even look at the Silver Bowl,” said Tan.

“I think he can get 1,400m, but not further at this stage.”

The Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9 is the first of three four-year-old feature races scheduled in Singapore’s farewell 2024 season. The other two are the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 30 and the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21.

But Tan is not thinking too far ahead. Aniki still has all to prove, like how he runs for other riders.

Losing the jockey who knows Aniki best was a hiccup, but securing a safe pair of hands in A’Isisuhairi Kasim could make up for it.

Tan and A’Isisuhairi have not been a common combination at Kranji, especially during Tan’s heyday between 2016 and 2019.

But with the thinner riding ranks these days, Tan has supported the Malaysian lightweight jockey more often. The pair recently combined for Cash Cove’s win on Nov 18.

“When I called Harry, he said he was available,” said Tan.

“Our first choice was Duric, but I’m happy to have Harry. He rode the horse at his last gallop on Tuesday, and was very happy with him.”

Aniki had given Tan himself many reasons to smile since the day he spotted him in Australia for first-time owner Lee Shu Huey.

He then raced as Surreal Leo for Randwick trainer John Thompson. Though a maiden, he showed ability with six placings in 10 starts.

“I liked how he could go forward and also come from behind. He has a nice turn of foot,” recalled Tan.

“I bought him at a private sale. He was Shu Huey’s first horse.

“A friend introduced her to me. She’s been to the races, but was not an owner until now.

“She owns Aniki with a partner, and also has Oppa with CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah.”

After an unplaced debut, the Shooting To Win three-year-old is second-up in the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,200m) on the same Jan 27 card.

manyan@sph.com.sg