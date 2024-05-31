Aniki, a late Silver bullet for 70YO Khoo

Aniki (Vlad Duric) posting the second of his four wins in a Novice race over 1,200m at Kranji on Dec 30. Then prepared by Alwin Tan, he will contest the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) under Leslie Khoo's banner on June 9.

The timing of the injury could not have been more inauspicious, to say the least.

Following two consecutive wins, Auspicious King was about the only bright spark in Leslie Khoo’s skeleton yard of eight horses.

In the well-bred son of Per Incanto, the doyen of Kranji trainers might even hold a long shot to a box left unticked since he moved from Ipoh to Kranji in 2008.

A tendon injury suffered in a barrier trial on March 26 snuffed out all these hopes, though. Vets’ prognosis: four months’ rest.

Auspicious King was never quite mentioned in the same breath as the 3YO top guns like Ace Of Diamonds, Bakeel or Lim’s Bighorn, but to Khoo, he was his “sayang” (Malay for darling).

“He’s my best horse. So I had to ‘sayang’ him to bring him back, but it’ll be for Malaysia,” he said.

From the last batch of three-year-olds Khoo squeezed through the window period after the June 2023 closure announcement, Auspicious King was the standout.

Three-time winner Tennet Tentennet was about the only one who could turn pinch hitter in the 3YO series, but he was just a dark horse.

Khoo, 70, had come to terms with a 16-year-old training career in his own backyard ending trophyless.

Such are the vagaries of racing that, out of the blue, he will now saddle a runner in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9, Aniki.

Two weeks ago, Alwin Tan was the four-time winner’s trainer. But, after two defeats, including beating one home in a Class 3 (1,400m) at his eighth start on May 18, the son of Outreach changed hands.

“After his last run, the owner’s (Lee Shu Huey) husband rang me to tell me Aniki was coming over on Monday (May 20),” said Khoo.

“He wanted him to run in the Silver Bowl. Not sure about the other 4YO races (Stewards’ Cup on June 30 and Singapore Derby on July 21).

“It’s nice to have a Cup runner. I actually still hope Tennet Tentennet can be my Gold Cup horse on the closing date (Oct 5).”

Against heavyweights like Lim’s Saltoro, Makin, Bestseller and Pacific Vampire, Aniki may have his job cut out, even if he was no slouch coming through the ranks.

In four wins over seven races, his rating shot from 58 to 75 points.

But the last two blemishes will lengthen up his odds, though his new trainer is adamant he is not there to make up numbers.

“He came to us in good shape. He’s fit and eating well,” said Khoo.

“At his last start, he was caught three wide fighting for the lead. He had nothing left in the straight.

“I don’t think he has to lead at all costs. I think he can sit handy, too.

“Jockeys must be intelligent, and not go too fast against better horses in Cup races. They will finish off their petrol and run last.”

The former top jockey will not worry about that with dual Group 1-winning jockey Ruan Maia (Aramaayo in 2020) booked on Aniki.

“We got Maia. Fingers crossed, he can run a good race,” said Khoo

“It’s a tough race, but once you’re in it, every horse has got a chance.”

While Aniki’s last run ostensibly triggered his transfer, it also came as a 2-in-1 deal – maiden three-year-old Oppa joined Khoo, too.

Despite the 25 per cent stable upsize (eight to 10), Khoo will have no runners at the June 1 meeting, but he is not going fishing.

“I’ll still go to the races because I love racing. I left school at 17, became apprentice, jockey, and now trainer – 52 years,” said the winner of 476 Kranji races (five in 2024).

“I should get a long service award (laughs). Even with only one runner early, I still stay till the last.

“It’ll be the same for the last months before we close down. I’ll be there till the last day.”

