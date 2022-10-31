Another hurrah for Rewarding Together

Reprising the form which delivered the Tony Cruz Award last season as best-homegrown jockey with a Happy Valley double, Matthew Chadwick bolstered his flourishing association with Rewarding Together when the pair combined to win the Class 2 Guangzhou Handicap over 1,200m at the city circuit on Sunday.

Chadwick boosted his 2022/23 tally to nine wins, after driving Rewarding Together along the fence to notch the Pierro gelding’s fifth victory at Happy Valley. It was his fourth straight success on the horse. Joao Moreira was aboard the first win.

Chadwick rode Rewarding Together to gun down Family Folks and Ping Hai Galaxy in 1min 09.17sec for Frankie Lor. He followed up with Street Scream in the Class 3 Zhuhai Handicap over 1,200m for Cruz.

Pointing to Rewarding Together’s second to last season’s Hong Kong Champion Griffin and recent Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap (1,200m) runner-up Lucky Sweynesse, Chadwick had no doubt the six-year-old had the right credentials.

“He’s been running well at Sha Tin, just drew bad gates, and he had a lot of excuses,” said Chadwick.

“He showed that last season when he ran second to Lucky Sweynesse. He’s always had the ability, he’s just been stuck out on a limb all of the time.

“He’s very consistent, he’s very honest. He can handle both tracks. He just needed the luck and conditions and he got that today – and it’s good to get a winner for Frankie.”

Lor took training honours with a double. His charge Jade Phoenix fended off Turin Warrior under Derek Leung in the Class 4 Foshan Handicap (1,650m).

Antoine Hamelin, 31, celebrated his first double of the season on Hit The Shot in the Class 3 Shenzhen Handicap (2,200m) for John Size and the Douglas Whyte-trained Pretty Queen Prawn in the Class 4 Huizhou Handicap (1,000m).

“I’m very happy about my day and very happy about my support,” said Hamelin.

“It’s easier when you ride the favourites - you can only do with what you have in your hand. But today, the horses are in good form, so everything went well.” - HKJC