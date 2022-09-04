Another Imposing victory looks on the cards

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) VENERABLE is lightly raced and made good headway with blinkers from a wide draw last time. His best came on the Poly and this is his peak run after a break.

(2) AMERICAN DREAM, who has consistent form on the turf, is trying the Poly. He is distance-suited and should go close.

(7) LEMME GO made a smart local debut, finishing a close second. As an older horse, the switch to the Poly could be in his favour.

(4) COLOUR OF MONEY made good improvement at long odds when tried with blinkers over a shorter trip. He must have a good chance if he can carry that form to the Poly.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) BONNE BOUCHE was a super-impressive maiden winner at just her second start. Given the authority of her victory, it is difficult to see how she was allowed to start at long odds. This is tougher, but she can measure up.

(7) FAEEZAHS PRINCESS has had only one start, winning at cramped odds. Rested since and changed stables. Looks to have ability and the Poly could suit.

(2) AGA HEAT is lightly raced and is making her Poly debut. She has not been out since shedding her maiden status in April.

(4) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN finally got her act together to win her last outing but is back up in the handicap.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) WYLIE RILEY was a beaten favourite last run but has shown ability. The blinkers go on and he can make amends in a weak maiden field.

His biggest threat is likely to be (7) FLEET COMMANDER, who has been improving slowly and his two best efforts have been on the Poly. This pair look set to fight it out.

(1) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is struggling but has shown some ability. He should feature in a poor field.

(2) SIRENS OF SILENCE showed progress last run. The surface switch could see him improve further.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(5) HIGH MOON is struggling for his next win but looks to be in the right race after finishing a close third in his first start on the Poly.

(6) WIIDSKI came on nicely from his debut outing to win his next start and trainer Doug Campbell has stepped him up a further 200m. Rachel Venniker retains the ride but without her 1.5kg claim as she is riding at her minimum weight.

(3) SPECIAL CHARM made a winning debut first time up on the Poly and with blinkers. With a 4kg claimer up, she has only 48kg to shoulder.

(4) EVENTIDOR made a promising return from a short break. Off a handy weight and a run under his belt, he can make his presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) IMPOSING was probably the biggest certainty when taking on maiden company after two outings in Group 1 company. He got a hefty impost in the handicap for that win and has top weight against seasoned rivals. However, he gets a 4kg claimer up, which could be enough to see him home again.

(1) BANZAI PIPELINE loves the Poly and has the best draw.

(3) DOUBLE MARTINI is trying for a hat-trick of wins but has been rising up the handicap. His two wins have been on the turf.

(5) SECRET GIVER has been runner-up in his last three starts. He goes well on the Poly and should be thereabouts again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) BOOGIE SHOES won well enough last time to go in again. She is back on the Poly but acts on both surfaces.

(7) PUFF OF SMOKE comes from an in-form stable. She has improved with blinkers and her two best efforts have been on the Poly.

(9) ROYAL KITTY goes very well over this course and distance. With a 1.5kg allowance, she could finally notch her second win.

But she and (2) MISS LIALAH were just separated by a piece of paper when they last met. Miss Lialah gets a 4kg claimer and a better draw.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) CUPIDS SONG has drawn widest but has been knocking on the door for some time and is due for a change of luck.

(2) CLEAN SLATE has gone close in his last two starts and has taken to the Poly. From a good draw, he will be a big runner.

(5) GREEN DREAM has started favourite in her last three starts and has been runner-up in her last two. Her last win was over the course and distance.

(7) TRACK COMMANDER has a handy weight and is also a Poly specialist.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE has finished behind stablemates in her last two starts. She goes very well over this course and distance and should have a bright chance.

(1) IRON CHEF has not been out of the first two in her last four starts but has been racing over further. The blinkers go on along with a very much in-form rider.

(5) BIRDWATCHER is way better than her last run suggests. She has done well over the course and distance and is never too far back.

(3) ROY’S ROCKER comes from a very much in-form trainer and jockey combination. The last-start winner has a good draw.