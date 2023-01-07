Another Success in plain sight
Race 1 (1,650M)
7 Steel Win looks ready to score again. He is racing well and should improve stepping up to this distance.
9 Daily Beauty did well two runs back on dirt. Expect him to return to this level under the in-form Vincent Ho.
14 Speed Force has drawn wide but is favoured under 115lb (52.2kg) with the in-form Karis Teetan astride.
2 Run Des Run is a massive threat. He is a strapping horse who weighed over 1,503lb (681kg) at his last start.
Race 2 (1,800M)
5 President’s Choice is a winner over the course and distance. He has remained in sound form.
11 Over The Moon is tracking towards a first win. With even luck, he gets every chance to nail it.
12 Reach Goal is also closing in on his first hurrah. He is taking a step forward with each outing.
6 Happy Angel is doing similar. The strong booking of Zac Purton catches the eye.
Race 3 (1,650M)
9 Handsome Twelve is in unstoppable form. Rising to Class 2 makes things tricky, but he gets another chance to score again with Gate 2 and a light weight.
5 Apache Pass will be hard to catch with a return to his previous best on the surface. He is also favoured with no weight
1 Kings Shield knows what it is all about. Expect him to roll forward.
7 Chancheng Prince has class on dirt. Keep safe.
Race 4 (1,200M)
5 United We Stand has been racing well. He should bounce to the lead from the inner-most barrier and prove hard to get past.
6 A Americ Te Specso turned his form around last start. With Purton hopping up, he looks ready to test this group.
8 Smart Leader is in sound form. He can still be a factor in Class 4.
9 Mighty Valor is racing well and can take another step forward. He will likely try to make all the running.
Race 5 (1,400M)
1 Tamra Blitz steps down in grade. He has a slick personal best over this course and distance. His latest effort in Class 3 was impressive. A top chance.
4 Ching is so close to a first win. If he is at a price, he is worth backing. It would not surprise to see him receive a stack of support.
10 Perfetto caught the eye last start with a luckless run from the rear.
3 Golden Bull is consistent and has ability.
Race 6 (1,650m)
14 Green Laser is tracking nicely towards a first success. He is showing steady improvement with each outing. He pairs favourably with Vincent Ho off 118lb from Gate 1.
8 Nice Birdie looks well suited to the rise in distance. Take an each-way ticket on him, as he is likely to be over the odds.
1 Amazing Teens gets back to Class 4. He is racing well and could take some beating.
3 Skyey Supreme will lead and take catching. He will look the winner at some stage.
Race 7 (1,800M)
13 Samarkand looks to have his fair share of ability. He should find the front or get an economical run close to the speed to ensure his opportunity.
9 Tourbillon Prince will improve getting up to this trip. This is much more suitable and chances are he will find a prominent position.
12 Running Ahead is better than his form suggests. He should have improved after two solid runs.
11 Hit The Shot is in superb form. He is a contender.
Race 8 (1,600M)
2 Viva Chaleur impressed last start. He looks well-placed to get on the board for the first time in Hong Kong. The distance is untried, but he has the class.
1 Sweet Encounter is a winning machine with four triumphs from five starts. Drawn well, he is going to fight for the top honours once more.
7 Majestic Colour did well on debut. He can advance further.
9 Gallant Waking is capable and is worth including in the multiples.
Race 9 (1,000M)
3 Sight Success is in his career-best form. He has drawn well, looks open to further improvement and is doing everything right this campaign. The one to beat.
4 Courier Wonder is returning to his best. He can take another step forward, after his slashing fourth in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint.
6 Cordyceps Six owns a slick personal best over this course and distance. He will put himself into contention.
5 Stronger has claims over this course and distance. Keep safe.
Race 10 (1,400M)
5 Nordic Dragon looks well-placed to remain unbeaten with a third success. The rise in distance should not be a concern, though Gate 12 of 14 is not ideal.
2 Amazing Victory is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is in his career-best form and he pairs favourably with Purton.
8 Sinba can improve from Gate 1. Expect good odds.
9 Stunning Impact has class and a sharp turn of foot. Keep safe.
Race 11 (1,200M)
6 Mighty Stride can remain unbeaten. A few of these should roll forward and set the race up nicely for him. He has an ideal draw.
4 Sakewin is better than his record this term suggests. He has had excuses but looks suited with rookie Angus Chung’s 10lb claim.
8 Superb Capitalist might find the speed unsuitable but he has the class to deliver.
5 Dragon’s Luck falls into a similar category. This will be difficult, but he cannot be ignored.
*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
