Another Success in plain sight

Race 1 (1,650M)

7 Steel Win looks ready to score again. He is racing well and should improve stepping up to this distance.

9 Daily Beauty did well two runs back on dirt. Expect him to return to this level under the in-form Vincent Ho.

14 Speed Force has drawn wide but is favoured under 115lb (52.2kg) with the in-form Karis Teetan astride.

2 Run Des Run is a massive threat. He is a strapping horse who weighed over 1,503lb (681kg) at his last start.



Race 2 (1,800M)

5 President’s Choice is a winner over the course and distance. He has remained in sound form.

11 Over The Moon is tracking towards a first win. With even luck, he gets every chance to nail it.

12 Reach Goal is also closing in on his first hurrah. He is taking a step forward with each outing.

6 Happy Angel is doing similar. The strong booking of Zac Purton catches the eye.



Race 3 (1,650M)

9 Handsome Twelve is in unstoppable form. Rising to Class 2 makes things tricky, but he gets another chance to score again with Gate 2 and a light weight.

5 Apache Pass will be hard to catch with a return to his previous best on the surface. He is also favoured with no weight

1 Kings Shield knows what it is all about. Expect him to roll forward.

7 Chancheng Prince has class on dirt. Keep safe.



Race 4 (1,200M)

5 United We Stand has been racing well. He should bounce to the lead from the inner-most barrier and prove hard to get past.

6 A Americ Te Specso turned his form around last start. With Purton hopping up, he looks ready to test this group.

8 Smart Leader is in sound form. He can still be a factor in Class 4.

9 Mighty Valor is racing well and can take another step forward. He will likely try to make all the running.



Race 5 (1,400M)

1 Tamra Blitz steps down in grade. He has a slick personal best over this course and distance. His latest effort in Class 3 was impressive. A top chance.

4 Ching is so close to a first win. If he is at a price, he is worth backing. It would not surprise to see him receive a stack of support.

10 Perfetto caught the eye last start with a luckless run from the rear.

3 Golden Bull is consistent and has ability.



Race 6 (1,650m)

14 Green Laser is tracking nicely towards a first success. He is showing steady improvement with each outing. He pairs favourably with Vincent Ho off 118lb from Gate 1.

8 Nice Birdie looks well suited to the rise in distance. Take an each-way ticket on him, as he is likely to be over the odds.

1 Amazing Teens gets back to Class 4. He is racing well and could take some beating.

3 Skyey Supreme will lead and take catching. He will look the winner at some stage.



Race 7 (1,800M)

13 Samarkand looks to have his fair share of ability. He should find the front or get an economical run close to the speed to ensure his opportunity.

9 Tourbillon Prince will improve getting up to this trip. This is much more suitable and chances are he will find a prominent position.

12 Running Ahead is better than his form suggests. He should have improved after two solid runs.

11 Hit The Shot is in superb form. He is a contender.



Race 8 (1,600M)

2 Viva Chaleur impressed last start. He looks well-placed to get on the board for the first time in Hong Kong. The distance is untried, but he has the class.

1 Sweet Encounter is a winning machine with four triumphs from five starts. Drawn well, he is going to fight for the top honours once more.

7 Majestic Colour did well on debut. He can advance further.

9 Gallant Waking is capable and is worth including in the multiples.



Race 9 (1,000M)

3 Sight Success is in his career-best form. He has drawn well, looks open to further improvement and is doing everything right this campaign. The one to beat.

4 Courier Wonder is returning to his best. He can take another step forward, after his slashing fourth in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

6 Cordyceps Six owns a slick personal best over this course and distance. He will put himself into contention.

5 Stronger has claims over this course and distance. Keep safe.



Race 10 (1,400M)

5 Nordic Dragon looks well-placed to remain unbeaten with a third success. The rise in distance should not be a concern, though Gate 12 of 14 is not ideal.

2 Amazing Victory is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is in his career-best form and he pairs favourably with Purton.

8 Sinba can improve from Gate 1. Expect good odds.

9 Stunning Impact has class and a sharp turn of foot. Keep safe.



Race 11 (1,200M)

6 Mighty Stride can remain unbeaten. A few of these should roll forward and set the race up nicely for him. He has an ideal draw.

4 Sakewin is better than his record this term suggests. He has had excuses but looks suited with rookie Angus Chung’s 10lb claim.

8 Superb Capitalist might find the speed unsuitable but he has the class to deliver.

5 Dragon’s Luck falls into a similar category. This will be difficult, but he cannot be ignored.

