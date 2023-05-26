Another winning Coin Toss coming

Jockey Daniel Moor steering the Michael Clements-trained Coin Toss (right) to win the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on May 6. Saturday's extra 200m in the Singapore Guineas will suit him even more. PHOTO: STC

From the way he exploded to capture the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m under Daniel Moor on May 6, Coin Toss should follow up in Saturday’s Singapore Guineas.

Also a Group 2 feature with the same prize money, the extra 200m in this third leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge will suit the son of Flying Artie and Headsup.

The 3YO Classic was the second leg of the series.

January, one of trainer Donna Logan’s three Guineas runners, won the first leg – the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on April 8.

He finished fourth in the 3YO Classic after suffering a check near the 1,100m. Thus, he will be one of the top chances again.

But Coin Toss is certainly the way to go.

He spearheads trainer Michael Clements’ quartet. The Zimbabwe-born trainer also saddles Pacific Warrior (fifth in the 3YO Classic), Takanini (sixth as the beaten $22 favourite) and Pacific Star.

Owned by Gandharvi Stable, Coin Toss has thrived since his 3YO Classic victory. The brown gelding sizzled in his 600m gallop in 33.9sec on Monday.

When a horse does that sort of timing under his own steam, it means he is raring to go.

The one-week extension to have the original three-week break from the postponed 3YO Classic due to inclement weather has certainly benefited Coin Toss, who skipped the 3YO Sprint.

“Given we missed the first leg, the postponement of the second leg could have benefited Coin Toss with that run over 1,400m on April 16 (when second to Takanini),“ said Clements.

“He obviously appreciated the extra week as the win was very good. I also thought that it was a smart move by the club to put the Guineas back by a week.

“It would be best for the horses’ preparation to have that break between runs in a series. He’s been super after the run, too. He was great going into the Classic and has maintained his fitness.

“We just had him ticking over. He’s not a big horse, so he doesn’t need much work – and he’s in a very good place.

“I think the mile will suit. Daniel thought he got there easily in the second leg and 1,600m should suit his style of racing.”

What Coin Toss did in the 3YO Classic was spellbinding.

He was a long way behind in midfield early and he looked a forlorn hope with nowhere to go on the inside on straightening.

But once Moor angled him out to the centre of the track – with the luck of passage – Coin Toss kicked.

But he still had lots of ground to make up and the winning post was looming.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained 3YO Sprint runner-up Bestseller drew first blood when Bernardo Pinheiro pressed the button.

Logan’s Luxury Brand, third in the 3YO Sprint, also made a desperate bid under Yusoff Fadzli.

It looked like either he or Bestseller would prevail.

But Moor was unperturbed. He gave his all and literally lifted his mount to win – not by a slender margin but by 1¼ lengths.

And in a good time of 1min 20.84sec.

Bestseller staved off Luxury Brand by a neck for second.

Both horses have also progressed. They went great guns in their final gallops on Tuesday.

But the manner Coin Toss “tossed” his 3YO Classic rivals aside proves that he will be hard to beat again on Saturday.