Approachable Lass deserves her due

Race 1 (1,400m)

Trainer Duncan Howells looks to have a stranglehold with (7) CHELSEA BLUE and (8) TASTE MAKER.

Chelsea Blue returns from a short break but has smart form over the course and distance. She is holding form and the first-time blinkers will help.

Taste Maker ran good races on the Poly in her last two starts. She is struggling to score but could finally get it right with a claiming-apprentice up.

(2) QUEEN JACKSON came in for strong support last time when sixth. It was her second run after a break and was trying further. She is back over the shorter trip and has scope for improvement.

(1) MADAME ZABRE could prove better on the Poly. She has a money chance in the small field.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) SUPER FAST found his last outing a touch too far. Back over this shorter trip in a weak field, he should go very close.

(1) RADICCHIO made good improvement second-up. That form has been franked. He looks the biggest threat.

(6) FROZEN KINGDOM also showed splendid progress at his second outing, reducing his 19-length debut loss to only over seven lengths behind.

(8) EL DRAQUE was not far back on debut when racing greenly. The gelding should come on from that.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) STEALTH ATTACK has been showing good pace on the Poly. She drops in trip on the turf but should go close in a modest field.

(2) COUNTY KILDARE has consistent form over the trip on the Poly. She is never far back and must have a strong chance.

(6) IDEAL GIFT has won over the course and distance but was disqualified. Can consider again.

(4) SEA OF TEARS is holding form. She tried further in her last two starts and can do better on firmer going.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) CUPID’S SONG is seldom far back and goes well over this trip. He might just have needed his last effort. He should strip fully fit now.

Keagan de Melo sticks with (6) BEECHAMWOOD BOY, who held on gamely to win his last start in the soft. He got a six-point hike but is in very good form and can score again.

(5) HOPE IS POWER has shown his best recent form on the Poly. He is distance-suited and can feature in a small field.

(3) MOYA WA LILIGA comes off two poor Highveld efforts. He has a new stable and is one to watch.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) PRINCESS TEA is going over her best trip and the stable has hit form. She has a fair weight but should be in the firing line.

(8) SABATINI has her peak run after a lengthy break. She showed signs of life at her second run back. She also gets a four-point relief which should help.

(7) DONQUERARI was closing fast behind Beechamwood Boy in his last run. Only thing is this could be a touch short.

(9) RENAISSANCE MAN has improved and goes well this trip.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) APPROACHABLE LASS has been runner-up in all three starts. She had a tough draw last run in the soft and can finally go one better from an inside berth.

(5) GRANDI ORECCHIE was deemed good enough to make the trip to the Cape for her season. She finished a close third last start and should have a big chance.

(2) JOLLIFICATION improved nicely at long odds last start. De Melo rides, so expect further improvement.

(9) KITTYBOY’S GIRL has been costly to follow but has never finished far back. Do not ignore.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) WICCAN WARRIOR is back from Cape Town and has shown promise. If ready, he could be the one to beat.

(3) AJ’S CAPTAIN has come way down in the handicap after showing early promise. This is his third run for a new stable and the extra 200m with blinkers makes him a big threat.

(7) CAMORA only got a four-point rise for his last win. In excellent form, he can score with 2.5kg claimer Sipheshile Hlengwa up.

(8) BEND THE RULES could prove the best of trainer Lorenzo Karriem’s runners.