April 1 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(13) ISIVIVANE was well supported on his return from the Cape and won well. He can follow up although he has a tricky draw.

(1) HAVANA MOON improved with every outing before running out a comfortable winner. The step-up in trip will suit.

(3) DISCERNING was a well beaten fourth behind Almond Sea, but her prior form was promising.

(10) GREAT PLAINS should come on from his Cape debut and is one to watch in the market.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) ELUSIVE BELLE has been knocking at the door for some time now. She gets first-time blinkers and rates the one to beat.

(2) WE WILL ROCK YOU takes on older horses but made a smart Highveld debut and this is not the strongest of fields.

(6) DYNASTY’S LAST disappointed last run over a mile and is back to a sprint. Can make amends.

(7) SAFE AND SOUND was very green on debut. She looks capable of good improvement.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) CHIEFTAIN made a smart Highveld debut. He should at least make the frame.

(6) TRIPPI T has a few issues but has been holding form well. He should make another bold effort. Richard Fourie stays with (3) BOMBER STREAM who gets first-time blinkers. He has ability.

(4) THE TEACHER has got the thumbs up from his stable and is one to watch in the market.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) NETTLETON is lightly raced but comes off some smart Highveld form. She has gone up in the handicap but looks capable.

(6) KENNEDY is holding form well and loves this distance.

(2) VISION TO ACHIEVE was not far back to much stronger last time. Down in class with first-time blinkers could see her home.

(11) RAPID FIRE showed up well to much stronger last start. She has found form and has claims.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(6) LIGHTNING GLOW has come into his own over ground and can follow up although he faces some hard knockers.

(4) NEWS STREAM will find this easier, loves this course.

(3) BANZAI PIPELINE is never far back and has a strong chance in this company.

(1) ETIQUETTE has come to hand. Must be included in all exotic bets.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) BELLA SICCOME is as game as they come and is in line for the 10th win of her career.

(2) EL REY VIENE has improved in blinkers and has a light weight here. From a good draw, should be in the firing line.

Fourie has deserted El Rey Viene to team up with his old boss Justin Snaith and (1) GET IMPRESSED. The three-year-old has done well in feature company and is over his best trip.

(7) MASTER FUEGO has won over course and distance although his recent Poly form has been excellent. He is another for the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE has been in good form since the cheek pieces were removed. He has a good draw and looks well weighted to finally get home.

(7) GIAMBATTISTA and Fourie try for their fourth win in succession but the handicappers could have the last say as he went up five pounds (2.27kg) for his last win.

(5) PHUTULICIOUS got a high rating after his maiden win and gave weight to Giambattista in his handicap debut. He is now 2kg better off.

(1) IRON WILL won his last two over course and distance and is another in with a strong chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) SHONA KIRSTY YVES was upstaged by her stable companion Noble Storm last run but can make amends this time around. She has been consistent leading up to this race.

(8) SWISS PARADE has made good improvement in blinkers, both starts on the Poly, but has a handy galloping weight.

(6) SPIRITED FLIGHT has shown up well at her last two over course and distance and drops in class.

(7) CHELSEA FLOWER could struggle at the turnover in weight with Swiss Paradise but she is always game.