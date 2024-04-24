April 25 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

Sam Mosia has a good mount in the Work Riders opener aboard threatening (2) IN A BLUE MOON – the one to beat.

(1) IRISH LOVE was a bit disappointing last time but could challenge.

(3) TROMBETTISTA is improving and should not be far off.

(4) OKLAHOMA TWISTER has done well in all three work rider events – respect.

(5) PIKE PLACE drifted in the betting last time and ran accordingly.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) COSMIC SPEED attracted money on debut but was the victim of interference and finished runner-up. He should go one better.

Look for improvement from (1) CHESTNUT BOMBER who encountered problems on debut.

(3) DANCE KING will know more about it after debut third. Watch the two newcomers.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) DRAGON DRAGON failed narrowly last time. She can atone.

Despite her pedigree, (1) MAGIC SECRET is sprinting well and has a trifecta chance.

(4) CENTREFOLD was not disgraced last time in new surroundings, and with (8) WINTER IN PARIS, (2) THE NAVY LARK, (5) CHATTANOOGA LADY and (3) TOGETHER AGAIN, could make the frame.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) GOLD AGENT is threatening and should make a bold bid.

(8) WAHEED took a walk in the betting on debut but was not disgraced – respect.

(1) AND ACTION is improving steadily and could get into the reckoning.

(6) BAD MEDICINE never recovered from a bad start on debut and will have gained experience.

(4) HIS LORDSHIP could sneak into the quartet.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) KARANGETANG is back over the minimum distance and could resume winning ways. But, he gives stablemates (2) WIND WATER 4kg and (7) RAINBOW REWARD 7.5kg – either are threats.

(3) DREAMLAND is in top form and could complete a hat-trick. Others could sneak into a minor placing.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Wide open and all of the 11 runners could take it. For the short list include (1) CAPE LIGHTS, (2) MAGICAL FLIGHT, (5) KISSING MACHINE, (6) WORK OF TIME and (8) JUST BE NICE.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) FEEL ALL RIGHT beat (7) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER by 4¾-lengths, but the latter won easily in his next start and may have come on in heaps since.

(2) MK’S DREAMS sports blinkers now and could keep on galloping this time.

(3) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE was coughing last time and must be considered here.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(2) BLOOMINGTON and (7) POCKET WATCH enjoy this course and distance and could fight it out.

Another who has done well at this track is (4) CHAMPION WARRIOR. Bears watching.

(1) FUNKY MUSIC appears to have lost his edge but with 4kg off his back he could get back on track.