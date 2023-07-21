Artillery, locked and loaded

Rhett Butler (Jamil Sarwi) scoring on debut on April 29. He and stablemate Artillery contest Sunday's Singapore Golden Horseshoe. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Back from a three-week long summer tour of Europe last Saturday, Donna Logan could have been feeling post-holiday blues, but the Kiwi trainer is raring to go.

She missed four Kranji meetings during her vacation and will be back at the helm on one of the calendar’s biggest race days, the Singapore Derby day.

Her Derby hope Ahorsewithnoname may well be the rank outsider of the 11-horse field, but she will at least enjoy the perks of the meeting like “fashions on the field”.

It is after all the perfect opportunity to give that Royal Ascot headgear she got from the London milliner a quick rerun.

“(Husband) Peter and I, and our New Zealand mates went to Royal Ascot, followed by back-to-back cruises, one to the Greek islands and Santorini, and the other in the Adriatic Sea, then back to Paris and London,” she said.

“I booked the trip back in January. It was the perfect timing for a trip to get away from the bad news here (end of racing in 2024).”

The stable kept the home fires burning with a double from Fadaboy and Artillery on July 2.

“Jasuli (Sulaiman), Chi (Iizuka) and Aloysius (Hamsha) have done a fantastic job while I was away,” she said of her loyal lieutenants.

“I highly commend them for their work ethic.”

Whether she was tanning off the mediterranean sun on the deck or shopping along the Champs Elysees, Logan did not miss the action when her horses raced.

It was Artillery’s maiden win on July 2 that caught her eye the most. On Sunday, the son of Smart Missile will be one of two reasons Logan will not worry too much about what to wear on Derby day.

He is, along with Rhett Butler, Logan’s two “babies” contesting the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m), the juvenile feature making its grand comeback after a two-year hiatus.

“Artillery scored a strong win, even from a wide draw,” she said.

“I was quite taken by the win. He got the job done with authority.

“Just like Rhett Butler, he has drawn wide (12). But he’s a versatile customer, you can put him wherever you want, and Simon (Kok) knows him well.”

Logan saddled another Te Akau Racing Singapore Horseshoe hopeful racing that day, but alas, it may well have been his last race.

Santino led before finishing a gallant fourth to Bakeel, but he later hurt himself at the stables.

“Santino had to work hard up front. The pace was on, and he still finished fourth,” said Logan.

“Unfortunately, he’s suffered life-threatening injuries after the race. He’s still not out of the woods.

“He was already unusually hot on the way to the barriers. Later after the race, he reared and fell upside down in the hose bay and got his left fore leg caught in the drain.

“The fetlock ligament was sliced right off. The wound on the outside has healed up well, but it’s like an empty pocket – you see the bones.”

The vagaries of racing can deal a bad hand once in a while, but Logan can still bank on either Artillery or Fortuna NZ Racing’s Rhett Butler for some cheers on Sunday.

“Rhett Butler got a terrible draw (13), but in saying this, he won his maiden from a wide draw, though it was on the Poly,” she said.

“I think they’ll go lickety-split again, and that should help him.

“We gave him a nice freshen-up, and a trial to tighten him up.”

Though reasonably confident, Logan – who also has emergency starter May – remained guarded about the outcome. It is akin to setting 16 rowdy kids loose in the playground during recess time.

“It’s an open and hard race. There are a lot of unknowns, they’re only two and have raced only once or twice, some have not even had their first start,” she said.

“It’ll be how professional they are in handling the pressure from the big crowds, just like how Santino lost the plot.

“It’s the horse who can get the best run who’ll outshine the rest.”