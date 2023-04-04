Arya Pakuan franks 3yo form

Arya Pakuan (Manoel Nunes) opening his Kranji account in style in a Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Between the three-year-old pair trainer Stephen Gray puts the polish on this year, Arya Pakuan was always tagged as the second and third leg contender.

On the other hand, debut winner Bransom is the sprinter archetype who screams Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge first leg. Besides, he lines up in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) this Saturday.

Arya Pakuan may have got off the mark over 1,200m at his third Kranji start in a Restricted Maiden on Saturday, but Gray said that run still went against the grain.

“He wants 1,400m and 1,600m. The 1,400m leg and the Guineas are part of his plan,” said Gray.

The second leg – the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) – comes up on April 29, while the finale – the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) – will be run on May 20.

“The 1,200m is a bit short, so he was always going to give the first leg a miss,” Gray continued.

“I had no choice but to run him over 1,200m on Saturday, though. But he had the right breaks.”

Donning blinkers for the second time, the son of Sebring travelled closer to the pace than usual, in fifth spot on the rail.

But the fine line between winning and losing was played out when Manoel Nunes popped the $11 favourite off the fence 600m out to plot the widest path home.

Main rival and second fancy Star North (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) was badly snookered behind a wall of horses.

But once clear, James Peters’ three-year-old gobbled up the ground, only to be beaten a length. Second to Bransom last time, the Savabeel three-year-old was this time lorded by the stablemate.

Fight On (Matthew Kellady) ran third, another 3/4 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 09.70sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

“Arya Pakuan is a nice horse. He won well,” said Gray.

“At his first start, he was new and at his second start, he was unlucky.

“Nunes gave him a lovely ride this time around.”

The four-time Singapore champion jockey reciprocated the praise by picking the Dago Stable-owned galloper as his 3YO ride.

“Nunes rides Arya Pakuan for the last two legs. He was very happy to be on,” said Gray, who does not book the Brazilian all that often.

“Nunes doesn’t ride a lot for me because he’s so hard to get. Anyway, I share my rides around, and it’s worked out well so far.

“I’ve always helped those who ride for me in the morning.”

One such regular associate is Marc Lerner, who is rewarded with the gig on Bransom this Saturday.

“I wanted to keep Simon (Kok) on, but he was committed to the Thai owners,” said Gray.

“I’m happy to have Marc as he’s riding well.

“Bransom is a nice horse who won well on debut. I just felt he’s still new, but he has a lot of ability, and is very quick.

“He trialled last week, and I was quite impressed with the way he responded when pushed along by that good two-time Australian winner (Thunder Star).

“If he draws well, his natural ability will give him a chance.”

Gray said time has not been on the three-year-old’s side in 2023, with the return of the series to its full-fledged three-race format.

“The 3YO races have come a bit earlier than usual, we didn’t have much time to get Bransom ready,” said Gray, who had Silent Is Gold in the then two-legged series in 2022.

“I wished he had one more race to get more experience.”

Gray, whose only previous 3YO accolade came with Given Vision, winner of the last two legs in 2009, is unlikely to stretch Bransom beyond the first leg.

“He’s pretty sharp even if he’s not a big horse. The 1,400m would stop him,” said Gray.

“There’s a Novice 1,100m on the same day. It’s ideal for him and he’d probably be the hot favourite.

“But we thought we’d give him a chance against his own group over 1,200m on grass. If he’s at the top of his game, he can win.”