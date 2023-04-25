Arya Pakuan set to shake up 3YO Classic

Last-start winner Arya Pakuan (Manoel Nunes) looks set to make his presence felt in Saturday's Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Third place in February. Second place in March. A winner in April.

That is Arya Pakuan for you. He just keeps getting better.

How much better? Well, we will soon find out.

But if his progress chart is any indication, Arya Pakuan could very well have the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) at his mercy on Saturday.

Yes, trainer Stephen Gray has a really good one for the $150,000 race and there is a good chance that Arya Pakuan’s supporters could send him off at short odds.

Maybe not as a raging favourite. That honour could go to horses like January, Cash Cove and Takanini.

Still, Gray’s solitary runner in the classic will surely feature in the betting.

On Tuesday morning, Arya Pakuan served notice of his intentions with a really good gallop on the training track.

With Manoel Nunes entrusted with the task of steering him along, the son of Sebring ran out the 600m in 39.6sec.

No bluster. No blather. It was just an honest workout by a runner in form.

Last time, the Dago Stable-owned runner won more impressively than the one-length margin suggested.

Ridden by the Brazilian, he settled in midfield and stayed there all the way until the final furlong.

Then – and just like that – he seemed to grow wings and we saw him “fly” home to claim the goodies.

Before that, in March, he had a torrid time. Slow to leave the chute, he had just a couple behind him when he straightened for the run home.

Just when it looked like he was ready to make a charge to the line, Arya Pakuan was hampered near the 200m.

He eventually had to settle for second, beaten by 1½ lengths. Takanini took the “gold”.

Like all races involving highly strung juveniles, Saturday’s race should be a thriller and Arya Pakuan will be right in the mix.

Indeed, the 1,400m trip will be right up his alley and we should see him doing really good work over the concluding stages.

Aside from the 3YO Classic, there are some really good races on the undercard.

And, in that other race for the “young ones”, keep an eye on this runner called King Gee.

From Donna Logan’s yard, King Gee showed good speed, clocking 35.1sec for the 600m.

He is in terrific order and could show plenty of cheek on debut.

King Gee used to race as World Invasion in Australia.

At his only start – which was a Maiden race at Kembla Grange in September – he finished unplaced over 1,200m.

He may not have done anything Down Under, but he appears to have settled into the Singapore rhythm rather well.

Keep him on your radar as we could be seeing a forward run from him in the Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,100m.

Another one who is capable of upsetting the applecart on Saturday could be Savvy Command.

He had Benny Woodworth in the saddle when sent out for a piece of work.

Kept on a good hold, he returned 37.7sec for the 600m.

From trainer Jerome Tan’s yard, he has not won a race in almost two years.

But things could turn around for him and his trainer has picked a winnable sort of race for the six-year-old.

It is a 1,400m sprint for Class 4 horses on the long course and it should suit Savvy Command just fine.

Two runs back, on March 18, Savvy Command showed glimpses of the form which has, to date, brought him five wins.

That day, in a race over the 1,200m, he was obliged to travel wide and without cover.

But he still managed to come home well enough to take fourth spot. The race was won by Per Incrown.

Savvy Command is better than that, so keep him on your shortlist when you are at the betting counter.

He is certainly worth including in all those novelty bets.