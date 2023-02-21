Atullibigeal, Hall’s real deal for Derby

Hugh Bowman driving Atullibigeal to victory in the final race on Sunday

HONG KONG – David Hall plans to run Atullibigeal in the HK$24 million (S$4 million) BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 19, after his victory under Hugh Bowman in the Class 3 TVB Midlife, Sing & Shine Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Stepping up to a mile for the first time, Atullibigeal raised the bar once more with flying colours to cap a sparkling day for Hall, who reaped a four-timer while Bowman closed out the 10-race fixture with a running treble.

“Definitely, the Derby will be the aim. I think he’ll run the distance and he’s got enough points – he’s a worthy runner,” said Hall.

“I think today’s win will just about guarantee he gets a run (in the BMW Hong Kong Derby).

“He won’t run in the (Hong Kong) Classic Cup and what path we take to get there – I am not sure of yet.”

Rated 78 before Sunday’s win, Atullibigeal was capturing his second triumph in Hong Kong for Hall and Bowman after arriving as a two-time winner from New Zealand.

“He’s shown a lot at home – he’s loaded with raw ability and today it was a tricky draw and there was a fair bit of pressure early on which we didn’t quite expect,” said Bowman.

“I had visions about riding a more positive race on him but that was taken out of my hands.

“So I just let him find his rhythm and he just came through his gears really well, I had a smooth passage and he let down really well.”

The improving son of Street Boss lugged 133lb (60kg) to victory from gate 12 of 14 at odds of 9/1.

He finished ahead of a rapidly closing Amazing Victory with Prince Alex grabbing third. The winning time was 1min 34.99sec.

“I think he’s up to better classes but he’s not quite the finished article yet. But, my word, he’s taking his job really seriously and I’m really proud of him,” said Bowman.

The first of Bowman’s treble came as Running Glory snatched the inaugural Class 2 TVB Cup Handicap (2,000m) for trainer John Size.

The light-framed galloper had his consistency rewarded as he weaved from last-to-first between runners under Bowman to overhaul a defiant Butterfield and Five G Patch in 2min 3.41sec.

“He’s a nice horse, he’s very consistent – he had top weight to contend with and that was the biggest worry,” said Bowman.

“There wasn’t much room on either side and I was waiting until I got close, I waited until the death to decide. I had the horse and I am very proud of him.”

The middle of Bowman’s treble came aboard 30/1 chance Goko Win in the Class 3 TVB Wai Yin Association Special Handicap (1,200m) for trainer Dennis Yip.

Leading jockey Zac Purton also brought up a treble with the Hall-trained duo of Prince Of Porty and Flying Mojito, and Fortune Master for trainer Jamie Richards. - HKJC