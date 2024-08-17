Aug 18 SA (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) AYUWI YUWI has shown up well in both starts on this course. Looks the one to beat.

(9) LIGHTINTHEDARKNESS disappointed when trying further on the Poly. Her best effort has been over course and distance.

(2) HURRICANE CAT is a fast filly with a quick action. The blinkers go on.

(4) BLOWIN IN THE WIND is well tried but has shown ability.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) JET LAVISH has drawn a little wide but failed narrowly to cause a major boilover at his last start when only caught late. He will lead them a merry chase.

(7) UMZOLOZOLO has been improving with each outing. Each-way claims.

(1) LAUGH TILL I CRY has started favourite in two of her three starts and disappointed. From pole position, she could make amends.

(3) TUSCAN STAR raced greenly on debut but should come on from that effort.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) QUANTUM made a smart return to the track after a lengthy break when second in the Off To Stud Stakes over course and distance. She was closing fast on the well-weighted Mascherina.

(4) FAIZAH goes well on this course and looks capable of another big effort.

(7) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has good recent form on the Poly but is a winner over course and distance.

(11) BOSNAY showed early promise but has been disappointing. A change of stables may ignite the spark in the filly.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(9) FRENCH FLAME ran eighth, beaten six lengths, in the Grade 1 Champion Stakes on July 28 but still garnered a seven-point penalty. His form before that was promising.

(7) KITCHAKAL was having his first run back for his original stable after a spell in the Cape when touched off by (10) HARLEY STREET and (8) DOWN BY THE RIVER. He is better off with both and has a more forgiving draw.

(3) OFFICER IN COMMAND beat (4) COMMAND PILOT when last they met and is still comfortably off at the weights.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) PLAZA ACCORD takes a big drop in class. He has useful form in strong company and looks the part.

The grey (1) VOLDEMORT has been close-up ever since his last win and may need some relief from the handicappers to get back to winning ways.

(3) COPPER JOHN was in need of his last run after a three-month break. He should strip fitter.

There should be very little between (2) MR HENLEY and (4) PARMENION. Both have consistent form.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) SUNSET RIOT had shown some promise before his last run in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe. That run is best ignored as his rider rode with a broken stirrup leather. He may well prove a cut above this field.

(4) PHUTULICIOUS hardly runs a bad race and both wins have come over course and distance.

(6) UNITED NATION never featured in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion. But he was obviously regarded good enough to contest the race by trainer Glen Kotzen after a comfortable maiden win on the Poly.

(2) BUGALUGS is lightly raced and made a useful handicap debut.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) BUSTER KEATON has been dropping in the handicap and could now be off a more competitive mark. He does take on a modest line-up.

(8) FIRE TONIC has been taking on slightly stronger of late. His last two wins have come over course and distance.

(4) BRAVE VOYAGER has been up and down in distance on the Poly of late. He can be dangerous.

(1) COTTON RON was close-up in this company at his penultimate start.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) SPIRITED FLIGHT looks well weighted for this tricky event. Her last three runs have been in yielding going and, with a handy weight, she should make her presence felt.

(3) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has been close-up in both recent starts over course and distance.

(10) EMERALD GREEN has been coming to hand nicely.

(2) ASPOESTERTJIE was staying on well over an extra furlong last time but she is quick and has an each-way chance.