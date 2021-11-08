Auric Stable reveals a new young talent

The Shane Baertschiger-trained and Auric Stable-owned Just Because winning first-up easily on Saturday.

Supporters of Singapore racing for countless decades, the Sungs of Auric Stable are going to have a load of fun with their youngster, Just Because.

Having his first start at Kranji, he gave his rivals a galloping lesson in the second race on Saturday.

Handled confidently by Danny Beasley, he was always well up with the pace in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m sprint.

Indeed, when they fanned out for that sprint to the line, Just Because was the horse you would have wanted to have your money riding on.

Such was his fluency that, had Beasley, at the 200m mark, taken a look behind, he would have seen panic on the faces of the other jockeys.

Stretching out freely, Beasley had Just Because winning by 11/4 lengths. Super Incredible took second with Big Green Hat filling that other minor placing.

Shane Baertschiger, who had three runners in the race, would have been beaming at the way his charge handled himself.

As for Auric Stable, the timing of the win was spot-on.

After all, with the Singapore Gold Cup coming up on Sunday, it is always at this time of the year that talk turns to the Sungs and Auric Stable and their wonderful record in the time-honoured classic.

Going back to 1974, they have lifted the Gold Cup five times.

While they have pulled back on their involvement in local racing, they have never severed ties with Singapore.

They still love the game and they still bring in good horses. Who knows? One of them could be this son of Swiss Ace we now know as Just Because.

Reminiscing aside, the third race of the afternoon was significant as it gave back-to-back wins to both horse and rider.

After steering home Just Because, Beasley was legged up onto First Bowl and, backed down to $19, he never gave his fans an anxious moment.

Holding second spot behind Water Rocket for most of the 1,200m trip, Beasley pressed the right buttons when the field was at the top of the straight and First Bowl did the rest.

Trained up to the minute by Daniel Meagher, it was First Bowl's fifth win and his third in the last three months.

A six-year-old by Battle Paint, First Bowl will go on to win more races.

Beasley got his treble when scoring on the Baertschiger-trained Red Ocean in the last.

In a week when mares have been the talk of the town, thanks to Verry Elleegant winning the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, a mare by Showcasing kept the "ladies" in the news.

Having her 10th start for trainer Leslie Khoo, Super Generous - ridden by Koh Teck Huat - came home with a barnstorming run to take the wind out of Lim's Dreamwalker's sails.

Now that she has tasted victory, Super Generous should go on to win more races.

BACK AS A WINNER

For fans of Manoel Nunes, they had to wait until Race 9 before their hero posted a comeback win after not having ridden in almost two years.

The three-time Singapore champion guided Bizar Wins - the third of his six mounts -to an all-the-way victory over the Polytrack 1,100m.

While it was only a lowly Class 5 race, the win signalled the start of what could be another love affair between jockey and punters.