Awesome Treasure in plain sight

English jockey Tom Marquand giving the thumbs up after scoring aboard Awesome Treasure on Dec 8, 2021. The David Hayes-trained five-year-old was solid first-up on Sept 14 and can bounce back with bottom weight in the opening race.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Awesome Treasure can improve, following a solid first-up effort over the course and distance. He gets a handy pull in weight with the bottom 116lb (52.7kg). He has a nice record of a win and two seconds from six starts.

3 Ping Hai Galaxy can turn his form around second-up. He was very poor on resumption but has shown before that he is capable of drastically reversing his form.

2 Seizing The Moment should find the right spot from the draw to go very close.

1 Equaletta Blitz is after a hat-trick of wins.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 Island Surprise should have won first-up. He missed narrowly. The retention of Zac Purton is a positive. Any improvement should see him hard to beat.

2 Diamond Soars is progressing well and has drawn favourably. He gets his chance for the in-form trainer Ricky Yiu.

5 Hearty Wish has claims but will need to offset the wide gate.

4 Flying On The Turf is the first runner for new trainer Jamie Richards. Keep this horse very safe.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

8 Amigos Giggle has trialled well for this assignment. The inside gate and light weight will also enhance his chances.

3 Baby should find the right spot as he chases back-to-back wins. He is competitive at the city circuit.

2 Big Two gets a better draw and should be able to take closer order.

6 Sunny Delight has been knocking on the door and has claims.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

9 Medic Elite was luckless first-up. He should have won. He can make amends, especially from a solid draw with Luke Ferraris sticking aboard.

7 Loyal Ambition is racing well. He looks ready to peak third-up.

5 Mister Arm mixes his form, but can figure with a few favours.

4 Passing Fashion should find the front from Gate 5. He will take a bit of catching under Ruan Maia.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 Fortune Master is stepping out for Richards. He has tumbled down the handicap and this contest appears suitable. He has trialled well and has an inside gate.

12 Raging Blaze is without a win but has shown consistency across his 17-start Hong Kong career. He bears close watching with Purton’s booking.

4 Wins All gets the draw and should run this group along from the front.

1 Cigar Buddies will do the same but from a wide draw. Must also respect.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

8 Storm Legend is unlucky not to already be a winner. He is consistent but is having a hard time getting his nose over the line first. Nevertheless, Gate 1 should see him receive the run of the race against a small, compact field.

6 Viva Hunter can improve second-up. He knows what racing at the Valley is all about.

4 King’s Capital can do the same, especially with Purton taking the reins from Gate 4.

3 Master Hero did well to finish fourth first-up. He can take another step forward.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 Adios, who has the ability, caught the eye first-up. From Gate 4, he should get every opportunity.

2 Namjong Sings is consistent. A three-time winner in this grade, he returned in sound order first-up.

1 Drops Of God closed off soundly for second last time. Purton retains the ride and he gets his chance once more.

4 Xponential did well to finish fourth after travelling wide first-up. He should go close again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Gang Of Brothers closed nicely for second first-up for his new trainer Pierre Ng. He can take another step forward, following that run. He just have to offset the wide draw.

9 Happy Forever trialled soundly and has shown potential. He is better than his record suggests. The inner-most draw should bring him into contention.

8 Sight Hero is quite consistent. He has a win, a second and seven placings from 19 starts.

10 My Intelligent has trialled well and looks ready first-up. He ran fourth in his last two starts.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Rattan Kingdom, now under the care of Richards, will wear blinkers as he chases a first win. He is likely to roll forward. This contest is more than winnable.

8 Hardly Swears did well first-up and should improve. The wide gate is not ideal, but he is tracking towards another win.

6 Yellowfin is closing in on a first win. He caught the eye in his trial at Sha Tin under Joao Moreira.

2 Goodluck Goodluck is stepping away off a competitive mark. The inside draw is suitable.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club