Axel, Reignite keep fire going

Manoel Nunes driving Axel along the rails towards an easy win in Saturday's last race.

Donna Logan may not have reproduced her breakout season of 2022, but, without fuss, she is still knocking in her fair share of winners.

The last two months have not been particularly prolific for the Kiwi trainer, with only God’s Gift saluting to snap a month-long spell on Sept 30.

Two more winners, Knippenberg on Oct 14 and Super Posh on Oct 21, trickled in.

But a double – the first time she headed down to the winner’s circle more than once at one meeting since her Aug 13 treble – from Reignite and Axel brought the smiles back on Saturday.

The Te Akau pair took Logan’s tally to 31 wins, edging her back into the top five, from which she dropped out of in September.

However, 2023 has not been a patch on 2022, when she not only boasted nearly twice as many winners (57) at this stage and was also challenging Tim Fitzsimmons for the supreme title.

Logan fell short by six winners in the end. She was tipped to go one better in 2023, or at least vie for top honours again, but it was not to be.

“The numbers have dropped, we’ve lost the Falcon horses, and the closure has not helped matters. We’re not getting new supplies,” she said.

“We actually bought horses, new stock, but unfortunately, it’s all stopped. It just didn’t happen.

“To be honest, we’re more like treading water these days, which (husband) Peter (Woods) and I really don’t like. But, at the end of the day, there are still horses and winners to train until next year.”

Ironically, one half of her Saturday winning duo is already in the throes of that uncertain future all Kranji horses are facing – Axel.

Coming off a short let-up in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,400m), the Darci Brahma eight-year-old took the shortcut home under Manoel Nunes.

The nine-time winner is, however, booked along with Logan’s other stalwart, seven-time winner Super Posh, on a float to Malaysia.

But there is still some red tape to go through before the border can be crossed, though.

“We’re still waiting for the outcome on a request to increase the age limit for Malaysian horse exportation from eight to nine,” she said.

“We’re trying to prolong the life expectancy of those eight-year-olds. Both Axel and Super Posh are very sound and have solid form.

“If not, they will have to stay here until the end comes in October next year. The other option is to send them back to New Zealand.

“Super Posh was the first horse I bought when I came to Singapore in 2017. He’s special to me and deserves a good retirement.”

Whether Axel has run his swansong race for Logan or not, his handler was tickled pink with the win.

“We could not get a run for him. He was always balloted out,” she said.

“He finally did get a run on Saturday. We had freshened him up nicely and it’s worked out well.

“From the wide barrier (11) on the short course, I told Manoel he should get back and ride him for luck instead of going around the world.

“It was a 10-out-of-10 ride. I don’t use Manoel all that often as I use my kids a lot, but it sure doesn’t hurt to get him once in a while.”

One “kid” who has been coming along nicely through the Logan school is Jamil Sarwi. Aboard Sebring six-year-old Reignite in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m), he took his 2023 score to nine wins, including seven for his master.

“We were worried about the draw even though it dropped to eight after the scratchings,” said Logan.

“But Jamil rode him a treat. They were not too far behind early.

“He got him nicely balanced up coming to the corner.

“Once they straightened up, he quickened up really well. It was a long overdue win.”

The second-year rider is locked in a three-cornered battle with Jerlyn Seow (10 wins), a former Logan apprentice, and Ricardo Le Grange’s Rozlan Nazam (eight wins) for the junior premiership.

“He jumped pretty well. When I got the gap, I followed the other horse and took cover,” said Jamil after Reignite’s fifth win.

“When I went for him, he responded good. He likes to lay in, so I pushed him and only pulled the stick when he hit the front.”

