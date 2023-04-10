Aye California Spangle

HONG KONG Tony Cruz believes California Spangle is capable of beating Golden Sixty in the HK$20 million (S$3.4 million) Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) on April 30, after a dogged Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy (1,600m) triumph on Sunday.

Registering his first win since defeating Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 11, California Spangle was pushed to a half-length margin by Money Catcher, after Zac Purton was unable to adopt his customary leading role.



Despite the gritty nature of the win, Cruz is adamant California Spangle will reprise his pace-setting role next start – and retains the capacity to beat Golden Sixty.



“We still won the race today and I’m very happy about that, but next time he runs we’ll definitely go to the front,” said Cruz.



California Spangle stalked Healthy Happy before hitting the front in the straight and staving off Money Catcher and Beauty Joy. - HKJC