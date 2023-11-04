Azhar brace a boost for boss

Apprentice jockey Azhar Rasid combining with his master Tim Fitzsimmons to bring up a double aboard In All His Glory on Saturday.

Azhar Rasid is not a name usually seen up in lights at Kranji, but the mature apprentice jockey made the most of his limited opportunities to share the riding honours with three others on Saturday.

If, for argument’s sake, the award had to be bestowed upon only one person, it is highly unlikely that Vlad Duric, Koh Teck Huat and Iskandar Rosman would begrudge their less-seasoned colleague getting the nod.

The three senior riders have visited the Kranji winner’s circle around 1,000 times among them (more than three-quarters going to four-time Singapore champion Duric), with doubles a mere figure they have lost count of.

But a first brace was a big deal to a jubilant Azhar – a prolific haul from pet horse Ben Wade and In All His Glory that has almost doubled his career tally.

Up until Saturday, the 33-year-old had only three wins on the board since making a riding comeback in January 2023, two of them aboard Ben Wade.

Granted, such a low score might seem underwhelming given the arsenal at the disposal of his master, reigning Singapore champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

But, when Azhar’s winless and shortlived riding stint in 2016 is put in perspective – as well as his status behind Bruno Queiroz and Vlad Duric in the stable’s booking pecking order – the former Deliveroo rider is not having a bad second lease of life.

“This is the first double in my career. I’m very happy,” said Azhar.

With Queiroz suspended, Azhar’s door was cracked open a touch wider.

But it was actually the 4kg claim that secured him the two decent rides – and ultimately the two victories.

While Ben Wade’s ($60) ½-length win in the opener, the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,100m), was almost a carbon copy of their previous two winning combinations, Azhar was not in auto-pilot mode on In All His Glory ($28), a horse he is less familiar with.

“I used to ride this horse in trackwork last time, but not so much now,” he said.

“Boss told me to sit behind the leader and wait for the last 300m.

“I was quite confident coming into the straight. The horse was working home well, but I was lucky the horse (Red Dragon) on the outside did not catch me on the line.”

Jason Ong’s Roda Robot’s mid-race move under Koh in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m) would have been a favourite for the Ride of the Day award.

The hardy campaigner – who was at his fourth run in as many weeks and a staggering 11th start in 13 weeks – looked all set to restore parity in the Ong-Fitzsimmons ding-dong title fight.

Fitzsimmons cut Ong’s four-win lead to one with a race-to-race double from Ben Wade and Eruption ($13) followed by a third win from Mister Dynamo ($14), but Ong hit back with My Boss ($11) and Super Convince ($31) to stay three wins clear.

A gutsy In All His Glory, however, wore Roda Robot down before staving off Red Dragon’s (Jerlyn Seow) late rush by a head to give Azhar his best day in the saddle, as well as a major push to his master’s title defence bid.

“Az rode his first double. He really deserves it as he works so hard at the stable, I’m very proud of him,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He knows Ben Wade back to front. For In All His Glory, I told him to ride him positive, put him in the first four somewhere, and not to go too early.

“He rode the horse to instructions and the claim also helped.

“The horse was down in class and has been a good soldier to us. He’s a one-batter but he tries hard.”

The All Too Hard seven-year-old has taken his record to six wins and 10 placings from 31 starts for prize money around the $285,000 mark for the Bulldogs Racing Stable.

A three-year-old by Xtravagant, Eruption was, in contrast, still learning his craft. But his one-length win under Duric in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,400m), at only his third start, certainly gave the Buffalo Stable reason to believe they had unearthed yet another handy sort.

“It was a perfect ride, I don’t think there are many better in front than Vlad,” said Fitzsimmons.

“The plan was to go forward, but to take a sit if someone else wanted to lead.

“The wide barrier is always a concern but he got across. He did a bit of work to do so, but he came nicely underneath Vlad.

“I’d also like to thank (head starter) John Pepe. Last start, the horse reared up in the gates and his head got caught in the gate, he missed it by five lengths.

“John has done a lot of work with him and today he flew the gates.

“I’ll stick to 1,400m for now. It was a good winner for Wattle Bloodstock and the Buffalo Stable.”

