Azhar chances new ride and delivers

A gleeful Azhar Rasid being led back to scales by his master Tim Fitzsimmons as a winner for the first time on Saturday. He steered the Fitzsimmons-trained Ben Wade to victory in Saturday's Race 8.

Not many would return to a job that they left because of low morale.

Throw in a pay cut, and the chances are slashed to almost nil.

Azhar Rasid did exactly that.

On Saturday, the born-again apprentice jockey rode his first-ever winner, Ben Wade ($24), for his new master Tim Fitzsimmons.

The whip raised to the skies and the tears of joy said it all.

Taking a new chance on a career that bombed, while turning his back on a more lucrative and safer (yes, a bike also weighs much less than 500kg) job as a food delivery rider, could be the reason for the release of all these emotions as he was led back to scales.

But, after making more than a decent living weaving around traffic to bring hot food to hundreds of homes, the young man from Woodlands made a surprising U-turn at the next crossroads.

To him, his bank balance was not even in the equation. He did it for that common addiction that all jockeys cannot seem to live without – the adrenaline rush of riding a speeding beast at 65kmh.

“I came back because I still missed riding horses,” said Azhar.

“When my friend Kali (track rider Kalimuthu Ganasen) told me there was an opening at his boss’ (Fitzsimmons) place, I knew that was my chance to return.

“I left because I didn’t have many opportunities – too many jockeys. I had no regrets quitting.

“I was making a good living at Deliveroo, up to $5,000 if I work hard. I know I would earn less as a track rider or a struggling apprentice, but I don’t think like that.

“I don’t think whether it’s a big risk. It’s out of my mind, I just went in with a free mind.

“I came back for the enjoyment, I just love riding and I wanted to get back into it, simple as that.”

Some may think Azhar, whose family has no ties with racing, still has selective memory.

Only four years ago, the animal lover was staring at a bleak future at the career choice he made after a visit to the zoo.

But, after 21 rides on mostly no-hopers, his win counter was still set at zero. Azhar’s dream job was turning into a nightmare.

He said he took his medicine for as long as he could, but sitting so low on the pecking order gave him little hope of a breakthrough.

“I rode mainly for the boss, Stephen Gray and, a bit for CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah as well, but I didn’t ride many horses in races,” he recalled.

“I did ask the boss, but he was using other jockeys like Derreck David, Corey Brown, plus there were two apprentices above me, Amirul (Ismadi) and Ruzaili (Yatim).

“It was harder for me as I was still new, but I still rode for one year.”

After seeing mostly horses’ rears (only one twice, when second), he downgraded to a track rider position while moonlighting as a food deliveryman.

“When I told the boss I wanted to give up, he asked me to stay on and ride trackwork,” he said.

But juggling two jobs took its toll on him. He had to make a call, but he did not burn his bridges.

“After I realised I was getting used to food delivery, I decided to leave Kranji for good. I spoke to Mr Gray nicely,” he said.

“He said he hoped I could come back one day.”

It is, however, 2022 Singapore champion trainer Fitzsimmons whom he is indebted to for his new lease of life.

“When I first met the boss, I said I wanted to become a jockey again. He told me he would support me and help me, but I had to work hard,” said Azhar.

“My weight had gone up to 60kg when I was not riding. I rode a lot of trackwork, walked horses in the afternoon, and jogged, too.”

While some rookies may take a long time to find the line, Azhar – unlike at his first stint – shed his maiden tag early.

He actually came close to a fairytale start on Jan 14, but Ben Wade found one better in David’s Sling.

Three rides later, Fitzsimmons legged him up on the Ferlax six-year-old again, in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,200m).

“At the 100m, I never heard any horse behind me. I was so happy I couldn’t sleep at night,” he said.